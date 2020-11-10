Anupamaa Spoiler Nov 11: Anupama Refuses To Fast On Karwa Chauth For Vanraj

Anupamaa is an Indian drama series, that premiered on July 13, 2020, on the channel Star Plus. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi, under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, and is a remake of the Star Jalsha’s Bengali series, Sreemoyee. Anupamaa casts Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Paras Kalnawat as the lead characters.

The plot of the series revolves around the life of Anupamaa, who is a devoted housewife, mother, and daughter-in-law. She loves her family and fulfils all of their needs, ignoring her own. She often gets humiliated by her husband Vanraj, mother-in-law Leela, and her children Paritosh and Paakhi, for being a simple housewife and having an incomplete degree. Not getting the same amount of love and respect in her house from her own family members, she realises the bitter truth and sets out to live her life on her own terms. Anupamaa episodes have undergone a complete metamorphosis over time. Read further ahead to know all about what is going to happen ahead in the daily soap.

Also Read | 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's' Devoleena Hails Rupali For Anupamaa: 'Admire You After Tulsi'

Anupamaa spoiler

In the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, Anupamaa says that she will be taking the charge of taking care of Vanraj's family. But, Anupamaa refuses to obey Vanraj's orders or even take up his responsibility any further. Then, Bapuji suffers from a heart attack and Anupamaa saves him. After returning home, Baa is hailing a thousand praises for Anupamaa, while Vanraj is fuming in envy.

Also Read | Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart With Raving Numbers, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Follows

Baa asks Anupamaa to observe a Karwa Chauth's fast for Vanraj. Baa says that she would also fast for her husband on that note. But, Anupamaa refuses to celebrate Karwa Chauth this time and refrains from fasting for Vanraj's long life and healthy well-being. This revelation shocks both Baa and Bapuji as Anupamaa used to fast for Vanraj dedicatedly, every year, and never said no for it.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Plot Receives Flak From 'Tenali Rama' Actor Ajay Chaudhary

In her excuse, Anupamaa says that she needs to take care of her family but of her health as well. This also makes Vanraj fume in both, anger and envy. Anupamaa asks him to not expect anything from her this time and asks him to ask Kavya to observe a fast for him instead.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly Appreciates 'men Behind Anupamaa'; See Her Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.