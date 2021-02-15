'Anupamaa' Actor Paras Kalnawat Tests COVID-19 Positive, Says 'Will Be Back Stronger'

Actor Paras Kalnawat, aka Samar Shah, from the popular daily soap Anupamaa, tested positive for the COVID-19, reported Spotboye. The actor was not keeping well and has currently quarantined himself at home. As a precautionary measure, the shooting of the popular television drama has been stopped, and the remaining cast and crew, too, are being tested for the virus.

Anupamaa's Paras Kalnawat tests positive for COVID-19

Paras informed about his health situation to the producer, who issued a statement on February 13, 2021. The outlet reported that in the statement, the producer confirmed the news and revealed that the BMC has been informed. He said that the actor is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine.

On February 14, 2021, the actor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Will be back stronger than ever. Thanks for all your wishes and prayers. Lots of love” with fire and praying hands emoticon. In the picture, Paras can be seen wearing a printed black hoodie and accessorised himself with a smartwatch. He flaunted his bright smile while capturing the picture.

As soon as the picture was uploaded, many of his fans were also quick to like the post and wished him a speedy recovery. A fan commented, “We know you are the strong paru. Wishing you a speedy recovery” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “Yes paras you will definitely come back stronger. Take care of yourself. Lots of love to you” with a pair of hearts. A user commented, “Hope you are fine! Get well soon”.

Paras is an active Instagram user as he frequently shares snippets with his Anupamaa cast members. The actor recently shared a picture with Rupali and Nidhi Shah. In the caption, Paras wrote, “Bunny Mummy”.

Paras’ co-actor Rupali Ganguly too took to her Insta handle and updated her fans and followers with snippets from the set. In the picture, she can be seen posing with co-actors- Ekta Saraiya, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra. Rupali captioned the post as, “Finding new friends with the same level of madness- priceless. Missing u @paras_kalnawat babeeeee. Weekend is here” with red hearts.

Image Source: Paras Kalnawat's Instagram

