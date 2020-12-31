'Anupamaa' December 31 Written Update: Vanraj Leaves Kavya And Anupamaa

In the previous episode of Anupamaa, Kavya and Vanraj are asked to leave the wedding ceremony of Paritosh and Kinjal. They watch the wedding from afar and Vanraj blames Kavya for all that. Kavya further asks Vanraj to leave Anupamaa and his house and give her a legal right.

Anupamaa December 31 written update

The latest episode of Anupamaa saw Vanraj regretting not being able to attend his son’s wedding because of Kavya. Kavya tells him that it was because he did not take her along to the wedding, she had to interrupt the wedding the way she did. In the next scene, Anupama along with the newly married couple, Kinjal and Paritosh seek blessings from God.

Upon Anupamaa’s suggestion, they go to Rakhi to seek her blessings too. However, Kinjal asks Rakhi why had she called Kavya to the ceremony. Rakhi states that she wanted to resolve things with her and mend her relationship with Kavya.

Even though it was Rakhi who had instigated Kavya before the wedding, she claims that she had no idea Kavya would misbehave at the wedding. Rakhi fake cries. On the other hand, Kavya is yelling at Vanraj and asks him to leave.

She tells him that she does not want a relationship with him as he does not value her. Vanraj retaliates and says that he left his family and house because of her. However, Kavya negates that and tells him that he did not leave either as he keeps visiting his family.

Anupamaa December 31 episode: Vanraj leaves Kavya

After that, Vanraj tells Kavya that he is leaving her and hands her back the house’s key. As he steps out of Kavya’s house, he states that he neither needs Kavya nor Anupamaa. Kavya recalls her statements and regrets and runs behind Vanraj.

But she fails to reach him on time and starts crying. Back at Anupamaa’s house, she warns Rakhi to not cause trouble in their lives. Anupamaa tells Rakhi that if she does not stop her ways, then she shall meet the same fate as Kavya.

In the next scene, Anupamaa’s mother gives an earful to Vanraj’s parents. She asks Anupamaa to move back with her and break ties with her in-laws. But Anupamaa refuses to go back with her mother and the episode ends on that note.

Anupamaa episodes' trailer

