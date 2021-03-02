'Anupamaa' Fame Madalsa Sharma Urges Fans To Continue Wearing Mask Even After Vaccination

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma has shared her thoughts about the importance of wearing a mask. In her recent Instagram post, Madalsa shared a reel and talked about how masks have become an integral part of our daily routine. She also wished that people continue wearing mask even after they receive the COVID-19 vaccination.

Madalsa wants people to continue wearing masks after vaccination

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has led to people adapting to the ‘new normal’ and following certain protocols every time they step out of the house. Recently, Anupamaa’s Kavya a.k.a. Madalsa Sharma spoke about the same in her Instagram post. The TV actor shared an Instagram reel video where she showcased her ‘new normal’ routine of getting ready.

Of course this routine was incomplete without Madalsa Sharma putting on a mask in the end. Along with this video, the Anupamaa actor wrote, “Current scenario be like. Just one addition to our daily routine before leaving the house!”. She further continued and wrote, “I’m sure we can all remember to wear a mask. Let’s all make this a habit, even post-vaccination. Stay safe, stay happy!”. Watch Madalsa Sharma’s Instagram reel here.

The Anupamaa actor’s fans loved her video. One fan commented, “Very smart presentation”. While another fan wrote, “omg omg Maddy u look fab!!”. Take a look at all of these comments on Madalsa Sharma’s Instagram video here.

Talking about Anupamaa, the latest episode of the show took a drastic turn. Anupamaa and Vanraj decide to take Pakhi to a psychiatrist. Leela objects to their decision and tells her that she should think about what will society say. Anupamaa ignores Leela's comments and leaves to meet Pakhi. Soon Anupamaa and Vanraj go to Pakhi's room to tell her about her need to visit a psychiatrist.

Pakhi gets angry at their decision but Anupamaa and Vanraj help her understand the need for this visit. Soon the three meet up with a psychiatrist and Pakhi attends her first session with the doctor. The psychiatrist tells Vanraj and Anupamaa to continue living together. She further reveals that Pakhi needs time to process their divorce. Hence for the sake of their daughter, Anupamaa and Vanraj decide to start living together once again.

