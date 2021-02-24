Anupamaa's Kavya Madalsa Sharma Dances With 'bapuji' Arvind Vaidya In Between Shots; WATCH

Anupamaa's Madalsa Sharma shared an adorable video with her co-star Arvind Vaidya on Instagram. Madalsa portrays the role of Kavya on the show while Arvind is known to play the role of Bapuji on the show. Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya shared a fun video with her co-star of their fun times in between shots. Check out Madalsa's fun BTS Instagram video below.

Anupamaa's Madalsa shares fun video with Bapuji

Madalsa Sharma shared a video with her co-star Arvind Vaidya as they danced to the tunes of Malkit Singh’s Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha. The video started with the duo lipsync to the song followed by a hook step which they performed at the end of the video. The video Madalsa shared was from the time where the cast was shooting for a party scene. Madalsa draped a gorgeous golden saree and paired it with a black sleeveless blouse.

She tied her highlighted hair in a low bun and wore a beautiful brooch. She wore long black earrings and also wore a long golden bracelet. She went for a glam makeup look and completed her entire look with a red bindi and gorgeous red lipstick. On the other hand, Arvind Vaidya wore a black sherwani with white polka dots. Along with the picture, Madalsa wrote in the caption, "This what we do in between shots! ðŸŽ¥ With the cutest soul on set! â¤ï¸ @arvindvaidya3" (sic)

Madalsa Sharma's followers on Instagram left comments for her in the comment section. One Instagram user commented, "Beautiful", while another left a comment, "Bapuji rocks". Another Instagram user praised the actors' performances and wrote, "superb", in the comment box.

The show Anupamaa is an adaptation of a Bengali show titled Sreemoyee. Anupamaa cast also includes Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Samar Kalnawat, and Aashish Mehrotra amongst others. The show Anupamaa deals with her ambitions and goals to raise her family. However, she feels dejected when she does not get any credit for all that she does and her husband falls in love with another woman. She then decides to re-start the second innings in her life and live life on her own terms.

