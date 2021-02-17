'Anupamaa' Fame Madalsa Sharma Feels 'privileged' As She Meets RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Anupamaa actor Madalsa Sharma took to her social media handle and shared a photo, featuring her husband Mimoh Chakraborty and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat. In the photo, Madalsa and Mimoh are seen posing with smiling faces while Mohan Bhagwat is seen holding a plate of food. Instagramming the picture-post, Sharma wrote a brief caption, which read, "It was such an honour and privilege to meet the RSS Supremo Shri Mohan Bhagwat ji. As he came to visit Mithun dad, we were lucky enough to meet him, take his blessings and also click a quick pic with him". She also shared the post on the story session of her Instagram handle and wrote the same caption.

Madalsa Sharma meets Mohan Bhagwat:

A peek into Madalsa Sharma's Instagram

Interestingly, the 29-year-old actor is an avid social media user as she keeps fans posted with her whereabouts. Her feed features numerous selfies and self-portraits of the actor from her recent projects. In the most recent post, she was seen decked up for a performance at an award function. In her caption, Sharma asserted that she will perform a "special act". Many from her Instagram followers and fans went gaga over her photos as they flooded the comments section with red-heart and heart-eye emojis.

Mohan Bhagwat meets Mithun Chakraborty

Interestingly, the RSS Chief arrived at Mithun Chakraborty’s residence in the Madh Island area in Mumbai on Tuesday. The meeting, reportedly, went on for over one hour. The actor was asked if it was a political meeting, to which, Mithun Chakraborty replied that he has a spiritual relationship with Mohan Bhagwat and it is "very deep". He further added that it had been decided before, that whenever Mohan comes to Mumbai, he will visit Mithu's home. Chakraborty explained that he recently returned from shooting in Lucknow and he was in Mumbai, so they came together. The 70-year-old actor, who had been a Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Trinamool Congress (TMC), also dismissed that he will be a 'potential CM candidate'.

