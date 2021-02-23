'Anupamaa' Star Madalsa Sharma Shares Fun Video With Mother, Says 'Mom Knows It All'

Anupamaa fame Madalsa Sharma is an avid social media user. She often shares quirky and fun videos on Instagram which are accompanied by witty captions. Madalsa recently took to Instagam to share a video with her mother, Sheela Sharma, wherein the mother-daughter duo has shown off their eccentric acting skills.

Madalsa Sharma's video with her mother Sheela Sharma

In the video shared by Madalsa, she is seen reaching out for a can of beer and her mother immediately comes in to stop her from drinking. She is then seen sneaking around in the other room to reach out for a bottle of wine and her mother pops in there as well to stop her from taking the bottle. In the end, both of them are seen performing some quirky dance moves. In the caption, she wrote, "Mom knows it all and protects me always!!!!"

The video has garnered over 14K likes and is still counting. Several of her fans were thoroughly entertained by the act put up by Madalsa and her mother. They have commented on the post by using the laughing and the heart-eye emojis. See their reactions below:

Madalsa Sharma's mother Sheela Sharma is a popular actor having starred in both Hindi and Gujarati cinema. Some of her most popular movies are Nadiya Ke Paar, Hum Saath Saath Hain, and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke. She was also a part of the 1988 Mahabharata wherein she essayed the character of Devaki. She also starred in popular television serials Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Mata Ki Chowki and Junoon.

A sneak-peek into Madalsa Sharma's Instagram

The actor's Instagram feed in full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. Earlier to this, she shared a slideshow of photos from her appearance at the Indian Television Awards 2020. She is seen wearing a rose gold blouse and a long skirt. She has styled her hair into a high ponytail and has accessorised her look with a pair of heavy earrings. In the caption, she wrote, "A flower does not think of competing to the flower next to it. It just blooms..."

Image courtesy- @madalsasharma Instagram

