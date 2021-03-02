'Anupamaa’ Fame Paras Kalnawat Drops Major Hint In Show; Samar And Nandini To Get Engaged?

Actor Paras Kalnawat is a part of Star Plus’ show Anupamaa alongside Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and others. The makers had halted his shooting for a few days as he had tested positive for Covid-19. However, after a good break, he’s back on the sets of the show. While he expressed excitement to start working, he also dropped a major hint about the upcoming twist in the drama.

On Tuesday afternoon, he posted a series of pics with his co-star Anagha Bhosale and wrote that “finally SaNan is official”.

Looks like their characters Samar and Nandini are all set to get engaged in the series. Paras further went on to thank his director Rajan Shahi for giving him this “magical show”. It was on February 13 when the actor had tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and hence the makers had to replace his and Anagha’s sequences with other segments.

Samar and Nandini to get engaged in Anupamaa?

In the series of pics shared by Paras Kalnawat, Anagha wore a floor-length gown, while the former sported a tuxedo. In of the pictures, he bent down on his knee and held Bhosale’s hand. “Can’t wait already” read a user’s comment on the post. Fans of Anupamaa look excited to witness this new twist. As per the current track, the entire family had broken down after Pakhi took the major step of leaving the house. After this, her parents set upon a full-fledged mission to bring her home and promised each other to do anything to bring a smile to her face. Things turned merrier after Samar made a zestful entry into his house, leaving everyone overjoyed.

Also Read | Shriya Saran Shares Glimpses Of Vacay With Hubby Andrei In Peru, Says 'Take Me Back'

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Pens Sweet B'day Note For Her 'bestest Friend Forever'

On February 27, Rupali Ganguly took to Instagram and dropped a BTS video from the sets. In it, the ladies of the show recreated Madhuri Dixit's song, Mera Piya Ghar Aaya, and crooned, "Mera baby ghar aaya, oh ramji". Alpana Buch, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale danced along with Paras and welcomed him back. In her caption, Rupali wrote in Hindi that her "baby" fought Covid-19 and returned to the sets after 16 days.

Also Read | Mark Ruffalo's Acceptance Speech At Golden Globes 2021 Gets Crashed By His Kids

Also Read | 'Kumkum Bhagya' March 2 Written Update: Aliya Calls The Cops, Pragya Challenges Digvijay



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.