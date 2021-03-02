'Kumkum Bhagya' March 2 Written Update: Aliya Calls The Cops, Pragya Challenges Digvijay

Zee TV's show, Kumkum Bhagya, starring Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While Pragya makes endless efforts to meet Abhi, she also tries to escape from the guards. She doesn't want Aliya or the security to know about her whereabouts. She thinks of entering the Mehra mansion from another gate. Digvijay keeps track of Pragya's whereabouts as he doesn't want her to save his life. He informs Bittu and his group that Pragya and Abhi need to die and only then he will be able to live peacefully.

In the Kumkum Bhagya March 2 February 26 episode, Digvijay hatches a new plan to send Bittu to Abhi's house, however in vain. As he reaches the Mehra house, he sees tight security and creates a ruckus. Pragya is watching all of this and is shattered. She feels that these goons are still not letting her husband live in peace. After Bittu creates a mess, the security calls Aliya and informs her about the same.

Pragya comes face to face with Digvijay and warns him about his whereabouts. She tells him that no one can stop her from fighting for her husband. More so, she also holds his neck and tries to harm him. Pragya makes a lot of effort to see Digvijay's face but he refuses to remove the mask. Aliya realises that Pragya is back and then the latter enters the house through a window. Mitali, who thinks that something wrong is going to happen, goes and meets Aliya. Pragya's efforts turn down after the cops find her. She requests the entire family to allow her to see her husband, if not this, then to just inform her about his health, but the cops take her along with them.

When Pragya calls herself Abhi's wife, Aliya tells the police that they're divorced and not together. This time, Pragya doesn't keep quiet. She informs the police about Aliya's vicious plots. She also tells them about the past when she had tricked her to get the sign on the papers. More so, Pragya adds that Aliya has also kept her away from her daughter.

