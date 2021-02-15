Who Is Majiziya Bhanu? Here's Everything About 'Bigg Boss 3' Malayalam Contestant

The Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3 premiered on Sunday, February 14. Host Mohanlal introduced the 14 contestants who entered the house. However, out of all, it was contestant Majiziya Bhanu who hit the headlines after the launch was over. Majiziya is a fitness model and is also a powerlifting world champion. Her Instagram gives a sneak peek into her professional whereabouts. Here's everything about the Bigg Boss 3 Malayalam contestant.

Who is Majiziya Bhanu?

In 2020, powerlifter Majiziya Bhanu won the Best Lifter Award in the World Powerlifting Association’s World Cup held in Moscow. As reported by The Bridge, Bhanu opened up about her journey at We The Women convention and also recalled the nasty comments that came her way for playing the sport with a hijab. Amid her interaction, Majiziya mentioned that her mother always stood up for her and she is the reason why she also finished her BDS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery, despite her family and relatives being against it.

As per the report, it was in 2016 when Bhanu took an interest in the sport of boxing while she was in her third year of college. At that time, she wore braces and realised that she couldn't enter the ring with them on and hence, she switched to powerlifting and won the Strong Woman Of Kerala Award thrice in a row. Apart from this, she also bagged the Asian Powerlifting Championship Award in 2017. In the same interaction, Majiziya remarked that she is a Muslim from Malabar, Kerala, which is a very conservative vicinity and added that it was hard for her to be into sports.

In 2019, Majiziya participated in the Women's Collective Against CAA & NRC and shared a glimpse of the same on Instagram. Apart from this, she was felicitated by DStore India with an award. She graced the Annual Sports Meet 2020 at N.A.M College Kallikkandy, Kannur, and took up the Mind and Body Coordination Challenge at Hamstring Fitness Centre. Apart from her professional career, Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 3's Majiziya Bhanu also taught students to ace the long jump at Mahe Institute of Dental Sciences and Hospital. In March 2020, she was felicitated by the police at an event in Perambra.

On February 11, Majiziya shared a picture with her parents and went on to call them her "strength". She also posted another picture with her sister and penned that she will miss her. "Be Your Own Reason To Smile," Bhanu wrote on Instagram.

