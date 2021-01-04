'Anupamaa' January 4, 2021, Spoiler: Anupamaa Makes Tough Decision For Vanraj's Sake

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj could not attend Paritosh and Kinjal’s wedding because of Kavya. When they reach home, Kavya asks her to divorce Anupamaa and leave his family. Vanraj decides to leave Kavya as well as Anupamaa both and storms out of Kavya’s house.

Later when he is driving, he is thinking about what everyone said to him because of Kavya. He is in deep thoughts while driving, which is why he does not see that he is driving in the wrong lane and meets with an accident. He is rushed to the hospital where Kavya requests the family to let her stay there.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Anupamaa January 4 episode

In today’s episode, January 4, Anupamaa will make some very tough decisions. She makes those decision keeping in mind the best interests of Vanraj, even though they hurt her deeply. Ahead is a spoiler of what will happen on January 4th’s episode, read on to know.

Disclaimer: The article from here on contains Anupamaa spoilers.

Anupamaa January 4, 2021, spoiler

In the latest episode of Anupamaa, Kavya faces a rage from Leela. Leela blames both Anupamaa and Kavya for Vanraj’s condition and asks Kavya to leave the hospital. Kavya repels and begs Leela to let her stay.

But Leela holds her hand and starts dragging her outside. Kavya starts asking Anupamaa to make Leela stop. What follows is a scene where Anupamaa makes a tough call.

Anupamaa asks Leela to stop and let Kavya stay at the hospital for the sake of Vanraj. Everybody is stunned at the call and Leela asks her why is she taking Kavya’s side. Anupamaa replied that she made the decision because Kavya is the love of Vanraj.

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

The doctor reveals that Vanraj needs to undergo surgery immediately. Both Kavya and Anupamaa offer to donate blood for the surgery. But Anupamaa steps back and lets Kavya donate blood.

The following episode will show how everybody in Anupamaa’s family is upset seeing Vanraj in that condition. His children, who had started disliking him ever since his extramarital affair was exposed, also feel sorry for him. The following episode will show how Kavya reminds everyone that she has the sole right Vanraj.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.