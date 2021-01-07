'Anupamaa' January 7, 2021 Spoiler: Samar Tells Kavya That Vanraj Will Never Return

In the recent episodes of Anupamaa, Vanraj is being taken care of by his family. Leela asks Anupamaa to close her dance classes for Vanraj’s sake. Anupama refuses and tells her that Vanraj is nothing more than a guest and she shall not close the dance classes.

Anupamaa goes on to serve Vanraj food and to give him his medicines. Vanraj wells up and says sorry to Anupamaa. While she ignores his attempts to talk, Kavya tries to reach out to Vanraj.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Anupamaa January 7 episode

In today’s episode, January 7, Vanraj will ask Anupamaa if she will ever forgive him. The Shah family celebrates New Year's eve together and Kavya gets upset when she finds out. Ahead is a spoiler of what will happen on January 7 episode, read on to know.

Anupamaa January 7, 2021 spoiler

Vanraj attempts to talk to Anupamaa and asks her if she will forgive him. But Anupamaa tells him that there is nothing left between them. She walks out of the room and runs into Samar. She tells his son that everyone will ask her to forgive and accept Vanraj because he has returned.

She tells him that she has told Vanraj the same thing. Samar supports her decision and praises her. Samar goes to serve Vanraj food upon Anupamaa’s request.

On the other hand, Vanraj asks Samar to type a letter for and is amazed at his typing speed. In the next scene, he goes to Kavya where she asks him how is Vanraj doing. He tells her that he is fine and will not return ever.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Kavya is stunned hearing that Vanraj will never come back. She writes a note for him. In the letter, she requested Vanraj to let her see him once. Vanraj burns the note in rage. In the next scene Anupamaa and her family gather to celebrate the new year’s eve.

They pray that the previous was very bad for them and wished for a better new year. They cut the cake together and on the other hand, Kavya is trying to reach out to Vanraj. Kavya finds out that the Shah family is having a party and are celebrating new year together, she get furious.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Anupamaa episodes are avaialble to watch on Hotstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.