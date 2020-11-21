Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya And Other Most-watched Serials Updates, Read

The television space is keeping its audiences entertained with its numerous serials and daily soaps. Anupamaa, Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, India's Best Dancer and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma are reportedly some of the most-watched shows. Read ahead to know what are their latest updates.

Anupamaa and serials' latest updates

1. Anupamaa

Anupamaa has kept its viewers entertained with engaging plot and content. It is one of the most-watched shows on television. Anupamaa updates include the affair between Vanraj and Kavya being exposed to the Shah family. How this will break Anupamaa's trust and how the family will react to this, the viewers will have to wait for the next episode.

2. Kundali Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya is also one of the most-watched soap operas. This Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer has hooked the audiences ever since it aired two years ago. Kundali Bhagya's latest updates include Mahira blaming Sarla for poisoning the sweets eaten by Preeta. Mahira also gets jealous upon seeing Karan sitting besides Preeta and taking care of her.

3. Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya is the show Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of. Viewers are watching the show despite it having taken a leap of 20 years. Viewers want to know what unfolds further in Pragya and Abhi’s life. In the latest of its updates, Dadi convinces Rhea to stay under one roof so that they can live like a family.

4. India's Best Dancer

Sony Entertainment Television’s reality dance show India’s Best Dancer has been garnering a lot of attention as well. The various dance forms presented by the contestants on the show have caught the audience’s fancy as show inches towards its finale. The contestants who have made it to the finale are Mukul Gain, Subhranil Paul, Swetha Warrier, Tiger Pop and Paramdeep Singh.

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Sab TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most-watched shows on television. It has been on-air since 2008. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma updates include Gokuldham residents trying to cheer Poptalal for having lost his job at Toofan Express.

