'Kundali Bhagya' Written Update For Nov 19: Mahira Taunts Preeta Before The Celebration

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most-watched television soaps on Zee TV. The romantic soap opera is the spin-off of Kumkum Bhagya and has amassed a huge fan following over the two years since it aired. Take a look at the written update of the episode aired on November 19, 2020. Read Kundali Bhagya written update further ahead to know about what happened in the latest episode.

Also read | 'We Can Be Heroes' Cast: Read To Know Who Will Star In This Much-awaited Superhero Film

Also read | Who Is Seahorse On The Masked Singer? Fans Begin To Speculate

Kundali Bhagya written update

The Kundali Bhagya November 19 episode begins with Mahira wondering why she is not being accepted as the daughter-in-law of the house. She starts getting insecure about her position in the Luthra household. She also wonders that she saw love and care in Dadi’s eyes for Preeta when she said she was feeling weak. She also thought that Dadi was not faking her emotions for Preeta.

Mahira also senses that Karan is tensed about something. When asked what the matter was, Karan brushed her off by saying nothing. But she insisted on knowing what was bothering Karan. To this, he replies that he thought Mahira was not serious when she said she would keep the Karwa Chauth fast for him. Mahira romantically replies that when it comes to Karan, she is always serious.

In the next scene, Mahira gets hungry due to the fats and tries to eat a paratha in the kitchen. But at the same time, Kareen and Dadi arrive and catch her eating before the fast is officially broken. But Mahira smartly feeds the paratha to Sherlyn and makes Dadi and Kareena feel guilty for accusing her of eating.

As Dadi and Kareen walk out of the kitchen, they meet Rishabh on the way. Upon seeing him tensed, they ask him what the matter was but Rishabh avoids the conversation. Karan comes in and says that rakhi is refusing to eat anything. After this, Dadi calls the ladies of the house for the official Karwa Chauth celebration.

Kareena gets angry at Dadi for showing a soft spot for Preeta. Mahira also arrives and proclaims herself as the daughter-in-law of the Luthra family. To this, Sherlyn immediately covers up saying that she is Karan’s wife. Preeta leaves from there as her headache and stomach ache get intense. Mahira follows her and taunts her if she liked it when she introduced herself as the Luthra family’s daughter-in-law. Mahira also threatens Preeta to not mess with her again. Stay tuned to know about Kundali Bhagya latest episode updates.

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Shares Cryptic Post On Instagram; Says 'Shut Up And Act'

Also read | 'Aashram 2' Episodes: See A Complete List Of Episodes Of Bobby Deol Starrer

Image courtesy- @kundali_bhagya89 Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.