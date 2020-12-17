'Anupamaa', 'Kundali Bhagya' Top BARC's TRP List, 'TMKOC' Slips Out Of Race

TV serials Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya have bagged and retained the top positions in BARC's TRP Report of the 49th week of the year. The Television Ratings between December 4th and 11th have revealed the top 5 shows that are considered the most-watched shows on the Indian TV screen. Despite the shufflings from past weeks, the two mentioned serials have retained their positions while some others have been wiped out from the list entirely. Read ahead to explore which shows continue to leave their mark on the Indian TV, and which ones have "quite lost the touch" in the recent report.

Top 5 TV Serials on BARC's TRP list

With the number one rank on the list, the Anupamaa TRP rating of 8383 impressions confirms that the show is keeping audiences engaged. With impressive story plot and talented actors like Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in the lead roles, Anupamaa has kept up and maintained its reputation on the top.

The second position is unchanged too. The Kundali Bhagya TRP rating stands at 7240 impressions, standing up to the viewers' expectations with the love triangle between the lead characters. Actors Shraddha Arya, Pankaj Dhoopar and Swati Kapoor are the ones playing the lead roles in the serial and have continued to win hearts with their performance as Preeta, Karan and Mahira respectively.

The third position on the list is now occupied by Imlie, which was initially at the fourth place in the previous TRP report. The reason for the show moving up a notch is reportedly the promising performances by the lead actors Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani. The TRP rating of Imlie stands at 6749 impressions.

On the fourth place is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyar Mein with a TRP rating of 5845 impressions. The fifth spot on the list is now taken by Kumkum Bhagya which had slipped out in the previous weeks. This time, the show is back on the list with 5409 impressions. The re-entry of Kumkum Bhagya led to the expulsion of the previous show on the fifth rank, which was none other than Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

BARC's TRP Report Details

As mentioned further in the TRP report, BARC also notified that other shows that did not end up in top 5 of the list are fairing quite well. According to the report, shows like Naagin 5, The Kapil Sharma Show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Choti Sarrdaarni, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shaadi Mubarak, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki are getting adequate responses from the public. The report is published on BARC's official website under the Data Insights section.

