'Kundali Bhagya' December 17, 2020 Spoiler: Will Mahira Succeed In Her Evil Plan?

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, Karan and Preeta refuse to accept Rakhi’s gift, which is their honeymoon tickets. Rakhi insists them to take it when Mahira interrupts and suggests Rakhi not to send Preeta and Karan for their honeymoon. Rakhi explains Mahira about their relationship which leaves the latter disappointed.

Sherlyn and Mahira decide to make an evil plan to stop Karan and Preeta from going on their honeymoon. Kareena suggests Mahira intoxicate Karan and spend time with him. Sherlyn agrees to take Mahira to Manali, and get her close to him. The Aroras get excited about Preeta’s honeymoon and come to see her off. Karan and Preeta leave for their honeymoon with Karan's excess baggage.

Kundali Bhagya December 17, 2020 Spoiler

In the next episode of Kundali Bhagya episode, Sherlyn manipulates Mahira and tells her that the two of us have only one goal in life. She tells Mahira that she has always loved one person in her life and the other things do not matter to her because those things will be there today and won't be there the next day. Mahira responds to Sherlyn and says that just how Preeta will be in Karan's life today, but won't be in her life tomorrow. Mahira reveals her plan and says that she will be spending the night with Karan instead of Preeta. Will Mahira succeed in her evil plan?

Kundali Bhagya is one of the highest-rated romantic daily soaps in terms of TRP. The show stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles of Preeta and Karan, respectively. The show follows their love story and the challenges they face. Currently, Preeta and Karan are about to leave for their honeymoon to Manali. A jealous Mahira cannot bear to see them together and plans to separate them by going with them to Manali.

