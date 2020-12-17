'Anupamaa' Written Update December 16, 2020: Anupama Welcomes Home Newlywed Toshu & Kinjal

Anupamaa’s December 16 episode starts with Rakhi, who has brought police at the Shah residence. She accuses the Shah family and Anupamaa of kidnapping Kinjal while neighbours start recording the dispute. Rakhi pleads the police to search Kinjal and arrest Toshu. Later, Anupamaa tries to calm her down, but in vain.

Rakhi accuses the Shahs'

On Rakhi's constant request, the police officer asks a constable to arrest Anupamaa. The Shah family, including Baa and Mamaji, come for Anupamaa's rescue. As Rakhi continues manipulating, Vanraj interferes and says that they cannot arrest Anupamaa. After a war of mess between the Shah family and Rakhi, Toshu and Kinjal arrive at the Shah residence.

Toshu & Kinjal get married

Everyone stands shocked as Kinjal and Toshu tie the knot. They show the paper of their marriage to the police and say that they are adults and have the right to choose their life-partner. Later, the police inspector denies arresting anyone and leaves. Shocked, Rakhi moves towards Kinjal and attempts to slap her. However, Anupamaa stops her. Later, Rakhi leaves from there after threatening the Shahs' and Kinjal that she will not let them live peacefully.

Anupamaa welcomes the newlyweds

As the episode progresses further, Anupamaa asks everyone to move inside as the neighbours start commenting on the upbringing of Toshu. Anupamaa performs the welcome rituals of a bride while Vanraj and Baa constantly express their disagreement to Toshu and Kinjal's marriage. Furious Toshu decides to leave the house with Kinjal. However, Anupamaa handles the situation and asks Samar and Nandini to take the newlyweds inside.

Baa taunts Kinjal

Next day, Kinjal prepares kheer and serves it to Baa. But, Baa yells at her while mentioning the drama Rakhi created. To which Kinjal says that she will accept all the punishment for the way Rakhi insulted the Shahs. As the episode comes to its end, Baa says that she is the eldest in the family and everyone obeys her order and asks Kinjal to follow the same and she nods in agreement.

