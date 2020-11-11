Anupamaa Learns To Drive A Car In New Promo, Vanraj Gets Furious; Watch

Anupamaa is currently keeping fans of the daily soap hooked with its unexpected twists and turns. On November 11, the lead actor Rupali Ganguly took to her Instagram handle and shared Anupamaa's promo video for its upcoming episode. Sharing the video on Instagram, Rupali wrote, "Precap for Tomorrow. Don't miss tonight episode". Take a look at Anupamaa's latest episode's spoiler.

Anupamaa's promo

The promo video starts with Anupamaa trying to learn driving. Her children Paritosh and Paakhi teach her to drive. While learning, Anupamaa gets stuck in between and halts in the middle of the road. Vanraj's car enters and gets stuck behind Anupamaa. He honks and overtakes the latter's car. Vanraj gives a rude and mad look to Anupamaa. She gets demotivated. However, Anupamaa manages to get back on track.

As the video progresses, Vanraj's car breaks down and Anupamaa overtakes the former like a pro. Anupamaa looks happy with her achievement, however, Vanraj doesn't seem pleased. The video also has Love You Zindagi song in the background. In the caption, Rupali Ganguly penned a motivating caption. She wrote, "Unless u try to do something beyond what u have already mastered, you will never grow". She further added, "Make TODAY the day to learn something new â¤ï¸".

Fans' reactions

Fans seem excited about the upcoming episode of Anupamaa. Several fans and followers commented on the star's post. One of Rupali Ganguly's Instagram followers wrote, "Oh I love this ðŸ˜ðŸ‘ŒðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ‘ proud of you ðŸ˜˜", while another added, "Rupali mam â¤ï¸ until and unless women get control over their emotions and prove the world wrong things will never progress yes we are sensitive and emotional but sensible smart, and strong at the same time love you Anupamaa". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Rupali Ganguly Instagram Comment Section

Anupamaa is an Indian drama series, that premiered on July 13, 2020, on the channel Star Plus. Produced by Rajan Shahi, under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, this series is a remake of the Star Jalsha’s Bengali series, Sreemoyee. Anupamaa's cast include Rupali Ganguly, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Paras Kalnawat in the lead characters.

