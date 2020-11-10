Rupali Ganguly Shares 'Anupamaa' BTS Moments, Reveals Co-stars She's 'most Attached To'

Star Plus' Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat rang into his 24th birthday yesterday and his reel-life mother Rupali Ganguly penned a heartfelt note for her on-screen son on his special day. Later, Rupali also gave fans a sneak-peek into the fun that goes down behind the scenes from the sets of Anupamaa by revealing her favourite cast members from the daily soap. The Sarabhai VS Sarabhai actor also spilled the beans about lazing on the sets with 'Baa, Baby and Baba' and hoped for their bond to 'remain the same'.

Also Read | "Rupali Ganguly's Performance In Anupamaa Made Me Cry": Co-actor Paras Kalnawat

Rupali reveals which Anupamaa cast members she's 'most attached to'

Yesterday, on 'Baby' Paras Kalnawat aka Samar Shah's 24th birthday, Rupali Ganguly shared an appreciation post for the cast members of her soap opera, Anupamaa, she's most attached to. Rupali took to her Instagram handle to share glimpses of her BTS moments with Baa (Alpana Buch), Baba (Sudhanshu Pandey), and Baby (Paras Kalnawat). Sharing two quirky photos with her beloved ones on set, the 43-year-old revealed writing, "You don’t have to be crazy to be my friend... I will happily train you...And these three chose to be with me."

She continued, "These are the people I am most attached to on the set of Anupamaa ..... and we call ourselves Baa, Bahoo, Baby and Baba...We even laze together between shots". In addition to that, the Sanjivani actor added, "aaj hum sabke pyaare baby ka bday hai aur Pandey baba ke expressions pls notice in every pic. May this bond always remain THU THU THU #anupamaa (sic)".

Check out Rupali Ganguly's Instagram post below:

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly Appreciates 'men Behind Anupamaa'; See Her Post

Meanwhile, to wish her reel-life son Paras on his 24th birthday, Rupali shared a cutesy BTS video with the Meri Durga actor on her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for him to make his day special. An excerpt from her extensive birthday wish read, "Thank u Anupamaa, for bringing this wonderful soul, this natkhat bachcha into my life and making him my Samar .... reel bond kab real ho gaya pata hi nahi chala... (sic)". Take a look:

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Plot Receives Flak From 'Tenali Rama' Actor Ajay Chaudhary

For the unversed, Star Plus' Anupamaa plot revolves around the life of lead character Anupamaa, played by Rupali Ganguly, and her family. Alongside Rupali, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Paras Kalnawat play the lead roles in the daily soap alongside an ensemble cast. The first episode of this Romesh Kalra show aired on July 13, 2020, on Star Plus.

Also Read | Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart With Raving Numbers, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Follows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.