Rupali Ganguly Appreciates 'men Behind Anupamaa'; See Her Post

Rupali Ganguly has been garnering massive acclaim from critics and fans for her performance as Anupamaa. The actor has taken to her Instagram today on November 7, 2020, to thank Romesh Kalra and Rajan Shahi who is the director and producer of the show, respectively. Take a look at the post.

Rupali Ganguly pens appreciation post for producer & director of 'Anupamaa'

Rupali Ganguly plays Anupamaa in the Star Plus show, which is being loved by fans. Ganguly is garnering major acclaim for her acting and her fans love her character. The actor has taken to her Instagram to write a note appreciating the two main men behind the show, the director Romesh Kalra and producer Rajan Shahi.

Her caption started with, “The men behind the woman u all love, Anupamaa”. Then she went on to write about Rajan Shahi, wherein she wrote, “Thank u @rajan.shahi.543 for choosing me and for giving me the opportunity to depict this iconic dream role ur passion, love, obsession and vision for Anupamaa, inspires me to put in beyond my best you believed in me when perhaps I had forgotten myself as an actor. I hope I never let ur faith in me waver ever.”

For Romesh Kalra, she wrote, “Thank u at @romeshkalra for guiding every actor so beautifully, so that transition into our characters is so effortless. u have pushed me beyond my limits, made me explore my potential, given me the freedom yet guided me with a firm hand thru every aspect of Anupamaa. thank u for holding it together for me when the pressure gets tough”.

In the end, she wrote, “I hope we achieve and walk together towards many milestones. Last but not the least, thank u for being the nicest humans ever. Your innate goodness and kind hearts brings about a beautiful divinity to our set and binds the entire unit together like a family”.

