'Anupamaa' 15 Feb Written Update: Vanraj-Anupamaa To Meet Counsellor, Pakhi Breaks Down

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some intriguing drama. While Anupamaa gets ready for her first award, Vanraj gets into a dispute with Kavya and Pakhi. Leela is overjoyed as Anupamaa is all set to bring her first trophy at home, whereas Kavya and Pakhi fight over basic issues in the house. Here's Anupamaa 15 Feb written update.

Anupamaa 15 Feb 2021 written update

In the Anupamaa February 15 episode, Pakhi tells Kavya that she should help her father with the food. However, the latter refuses to it and tells the former that she lives in the modern world and that everyone has to do their own work. Pakhi and Vanraj then discuss that the food prepared by the maid isn't good and that the chapatis are like rubber. Kavya lashes out at Pakhi and tells her that she just needs a reason to call for outside food. The latter informs her father's girlfriend that she can do whatever she wants till the time she's spending her father's money.

Kavya tells Pakhi that she should take care of the expenses as her father doesn't have a job. Soon, the latter misses Anupamaa. In school, she bumps into her mother and also recalls the time when she lashed out at her for her deeds. Pakhi congratulates Anupamaa for her felicitation and then runs away in disguise. Vanraj also recalls some fond memories and praises his wife. While the duo shares a happy moment, they get a call from the counsellor for their divorce. At the police station, both, Anupamaa and Vanraj, are asked to give their relationship a second chance. However, Anupamaa is quite reluctant and she further tells the lawyer that she needs a divorce. While she signs the papers with pride, Vanraj's hands shiver while doing the same.

At home, Kavya decides to plan a huge surprise for her boyfriend. She decides to not overreact over small things in the house. She also tells herself that it's okay if Vanraj gets angry as he's not in a proper state of mind. Later on, she gets busy with her office work.

