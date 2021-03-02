Vivek Dahiya Unveils First Look Of ‘Aashiq Tera’ With Sidhika, Drops Release Date

After his performance in the show, State of Siege:26/11, Vivek Dahiya is all set to feature in a music album titled Aashiq Tera, alongside Sidhika Sharma. On Tuesday afternoon, he took to Instagram and shared a new teaser and revealed his first look in the album. More so, Vivek also dropped the song’s release date. Aashiq Tera is all set to release on March 4, 2021.

Sharing the first look teaser, Dahiya wrote, "Presenting the first look of our brand new and beautiful single, Aashiq Tera by Amit Mishra. Releasing 04.03.2021." While the emotional number is composed by Kaushik-Guddu, Kaushal Kishore has penned the lyrics. The song is presented by the label, Times Music.

As soon as the glimpse of Vivek Dahiya's music video was up on the internet, fans of the actor rushed to congratulate him for his new venture. Vikas Kalantri, Gulshan R Nain, and others lauded his look in the song. "Finally a music video featuring you, omg, so excited," read a user's comment on the post.

Vivek unveils first look of his song Aashiq Tera

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Pens Sweet B'day Note For Her 'Bestest Friend Forever'

Vivek Dahiya made his digital debut with his role in the show, State of Siege: 26/11. In it, he essays the character of Captain Rohit Bagga. The series released on ZEE5 and garnered rave reviews from fans. In an interview with SpotboyE, the actor had mentioned that the team got the chance to meet Lieutenant Colonel Sandip Sen, who was truly like a mentor to them.

He added that he made sure everything was impeccable. Vivek further remarked that it was his first experience working with an international crew, as the director, and the director of photography (DOP) was from Hollywood. He continued that the crew had shot it under a very different lens, with low light shots and that it was very interesting.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu Gives Sneak-peek Into Karan's Sunbath In Maldives, Asks 'Are You Burning?'

It all began for Vivek after he was roped in for the show, Yeh Hai Aashiqui in 2013. After this, he appeared in back-to-back outings like Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kavach Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Qayamat Ki Raat and others. Vivek Dahiya's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor's several other projects and ventures.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Ek Villain', Here're Action-thrillers Like 'Kaabil' & Others To Watch

Also Read | Sidharth Malhotra Enjoys 'Sunny Vibes' At The Beach, Says It's 'Not So Shady'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.