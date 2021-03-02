If You Loved 'Ek Villain', Here're Action-thrillers Like 'Kaabil' & Others To Watch

Director Mohit Suri's 2014 release Ek Villain, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, received rave reviews from the audience and the critics alike. The film follows the story of how a serial killer kills a young man's wife who had recovered from illness and was pregnant, and its intriguing plot impressed moviegoers. Now that the makers are set to release Ek Villain Returns, here's a list of similar action thrillers with such gripping plots that fans can binge-watch.

List of action thrillers like Ek Villain

Race 2

Race 2, starring Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and others follows the story of how Ranvir (Saif) sets on a mission to dig in deeper into the death case of his love lady, Sonia. For this, he confronts affluent Turkish people and welcomes several problems in his life. Directed by filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, the movie heaped praises from fans. The film is available on Netflix.

War

War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in lead roles follows the story of how Indian soldier Kabir (Hrithik) appoints Khalid (Tiger) to track down a traitor who causes harm to his brother. The film involves a series of action punches and delves deeper into the world of revenge. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie opened to great numbers at the box-office. The film is available on Amazon Prime.

Taish

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Taish is an action thriller that stars Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. The makers of the movie mentioned that the film revolves around two friends whose lives change forever when a past secret comes to the fore and sets off a chain of violent incidents. The film is available on ZEE5.

Badla

Badla starring Amitabh Bachchan in a lead role is inspired by the 2017 Spanish movie titled The Invisible Guest. The film follows the story of a woman is who's supposedly a prime suspect in a murder case. In a series of events, the lawyer decides to get to any lengths to spill the truth from her mouth. The film is available on Netflix.

Kaabil

Kaabil, directed by Sanjay Gupta, follows the story of two lovebirds Rohan and Supriya (Hrithik and Yami), who are visually impaired. However, their life takes a U-turn after a group of local goons harasses Supriya, compelling her to take a major step in her life. After this, Rohan fights for her justice. The film is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Rocky Handsome

Late filmmaker Nishikant Kamat's Rocky Handsome stars John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Sharad Kelkar and others. It follows the story of how Kabir's (John) blissful life turns ugly after he learns that his neighbours are indulging in illegal activities. After Kabir learns that an affluent brother duo is behind this gamble, he sets out to clear the dirt. The film is available on Netflix.

