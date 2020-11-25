Shweta Tiwari Mourns Co-star Varun Badola's Father's Death, Says 'May He Rest In Peace'

Actor Varun Badola’s father Vishwa Mohan Badola passed away on November 23 due to an illness in old age. He was 84 years old. Varun Badola has shared a heartfelt note for his late father on Instagram. His Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star, Shweta Tiwari, has also sent her heartfelt condolences to Varun Badola and his family. Read to know what she said.

Shweta Tiwari sends condolences as Varun Badola's father passes away

Shweta Tiwari who is also the co-star of Varun Badola on the show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has mourned the death of Varun’s father Vishwa Mohan Badola. She has said, ‘Please accept my deepest condolences. May he rest in peace’, on the heartfelt post shared by Varun Badola in remembrance of his father. Mant actors, too, have expressed their grief by commenting on Badola’s post.

In the post shared by Varun Badola for his father, he has called him a legend. He has penned down how his father has been a guide to him. He encouraged him to find his own identity. He also has said in the post that Varun left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his father’s name in the capital was far too big to counter. He has also thanked his father for making him the actor he is today.

Vishwa Mohan Badola was also a journalist who was an expert on South East Asian affairs, Varun Badola has said in the post. He also did over 400 plays for the All India Radio (AIR). He has also praised his father’s exceptional singing skills.

Vishwa Mohan Badola has been a part if several popular films. He starred in Swades, Jodhaa Akbar, Lage Raho Munna Bhai and Jolly LLB 2. He also starred in the television serials like Koshish - Ek Aashaa, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Astitva.. Ek Prem Kahani.

Varun Badola’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. He shares pictures from his personal and professional life. His wife popular ctor Rajeshwari Suchdev also frequently makes it on his Instagram feed. Varun also shares snippets from his time on the sets on his Instagram. His adorable little son also can be seen in many pictures and videos on his Instagram.

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is a show about a middle-aged couple who fall in love. But the societal stereotypes they face to get their relationship accepted by their family members gives the show a unique direction. Mere Dad Ki Dulhan cast includes Shweta Tiwari, Varun Badola, Anjali Tatrari, Vijay Tilani and Shaleen Malhotra among others.

