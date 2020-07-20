Anupamaa Serial Cast: List Of Actors Who Play Different Characters On The Show

Anupamaa is a new Television series that premiered on July 13, 2020. The show, which is aired on Star Plus, is a remake of a Bengali series Sreemoyee. The TV show Anupamaa explores the story of a homemaker who has dedicated her life to her family but doesn’t get valued for it. Apart from being a homemaker, she’s a qualified dancer and the story revolves around how she stands up for herself. Take a look at the main lead of the show and the other cast of Anupamaa serial

Main cast of Anupamaa serial

Rupali Ganguly as Anupamaa

Actor Rupali Ganguly who appeared in various popular shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Parvarish is seen as the main lead in the show. She played the role of Anupamaa Shah, a homemaker, Vanraj Shah’s wife and a mother to Paritosh, Samar and Pakhi.

Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj Shah

Sudhanshu Pandey is seen as Vanraj Shah in the TV show Anupamaa. Vanraj Shah is Anupamaa’s husband and the father of Paritosh, Samar and Pakhi.

Paras Kalnawat as Samar Shah

Samar Shah is Anupamaa and Vanraj’s second son who aspires to be a dancer.

Aashish Mehrotra as Paritosh Shah

Paritosh Shah is the eldest son of Anupamaa and Vanraj.

Muskan Bamne as Pakhi Shah

Pakhi Shah is Anupamaa and Vanraj’s daughter and also Paritosh and Samar’s sister.

Supporting cast of Anupamaa serial

Arvind Vaidya as Jayesh Shah- Vanraj’s father and Anupamaa’s father-in-law

Alpana Buch as Leela Shah- Vanraj’s mother and Anupamaa’s mother-in-law

Madalasa Sharma as Kavya- Vanraj Shah’s colleague and his girlfriend

Jasveer Kaur as Devika- Anupamaa’ best friend since childhood

Ekta Saraiya- Vanraj’s sister, who’s married and has a daughter.

Madhavi Gogate as Anupamaa’s mother

Annu Kapoor as a school teacher

Payal Nair as Parul Sharma- A school principal.

Anupamaa was earlier supposed to air on television on March 16, 2020. Due to the nationwide lockdown, the dates were pushed forward to July 13, 2020. Rupali Ganguly who plays the main lead on the show has returned to television after 3 years. She was last seen as Monisha Sarabhai in the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2.

