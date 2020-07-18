Maanvi Gagroo Responds To R Balki’s ‘find Me A Better Actor’ Comment, Asks 'How To Apply?'

Filmmaker R Balki is facing a lot of criticism for his recent comments about nepotism in Bollywood. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, R Balki challenged people to find a better actors than Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt. Many netizens pointed out that a 'better actor' could not be found because outsiders were not given proper opportunities in Bollywood. Recently, actor Maanvi Gagroo mocked R Balki's statement on her social media page.

Maanvi Gagroo mocks R Balki for his controversial 'better actor' statement

Taking to social media, Maanvi Gagroo shared the above post mocking R Balki's latest interview. In her post, Maanvi Gagroo asks R Balki "how to apply" for being a 'better actor' than Ranbir and Alia. This post was a response to R Balki's recent interview where he spoke on nepotism in Bollywood.

According to R Balki, the whole nepotism debate was foolish as parents always want their kids to take over their business in every single industry. Moreover, the filmmaker claimed that the anti-nepotism crowd was being unfair to talented star kids like Ranbir and Alia. He even challenged people to find 'better actors' than Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which annoyed many actors and netizens.

In the same interview, R Balki accepted that star kids did have it easier than outsiders. However, he argued that while star kids got a break easily, they needed to work hard just like everyone else if they wanted to succeed. He also stated that talented people always got an opportunity in Bollywood even if they were outsiders.

Meanwhile, Maanvi Gagroo last featured in the 2020 romantic comedy film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The movie starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the lead roles. The movie was a spinoff of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan told the story of a gay man and his partner, who were having trouble explaining their relationship to their parents.

Maanvi Gagroo played the role of Rajni "Goggle" Tripathi in the film. Other actors involved in the project were Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Manu Rishi, and Sunita Rajwar. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was directed by Hitesh Kewalya and released on February 21, 2020, before the COVID-19 lockdown.

She also played a lead role in Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! Alongside Maanvi, the show also starred Bani J, Sayani Gupta, and Kirti Kulhari. The second season of the show was released in April of 2020. Amazon Prime has also announced a third season for the show.

