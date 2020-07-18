'The Kapil Sharma Show' Begins Shoot After 125 Days As Cast Members Join Sets; See Here

During the current coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country shoots of all TV shows and movies were halted. With the government giving nod to resume the shoots, the entertainment industry is getting back on its feet. Comedian and actor Kapil Sharma’s, The Kapil Sharma Show is also one of the shows which have resumed its shoot.

The host Kapil Sharma recently took to his social media and shared some glimpses from the sets of the show to announce that The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed its shoot. Here is what the actor had to say about it.

The Kapil Sharma Show resumes shoot after 125 days

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram story and shared videos of his co-stars Sumona Chakravarti and Bharti Singh from the show. In the caption of the stories, Kapil Sharma revealed that The Kapil Sharma Show’s shooting has been resumed after 125 days. In the videos shared by the actor-comedian, Sumona Chakravarti looked visibly happy in the sanitising centre. The host tagged her in the story and mentioned that the team is following all the safety measures and is taking the required precautions.

In the videos shared by Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh also beamed with joy after reuniting with Kapil Sharma as she did a little impromptu dance in the sanitising centre. Kapil Sharma then recorded Bharti Singh taking the temperature test and oximeter before they get started with shoot. According to the safety guidelines, every crew member on the set has to follow the safety measures in order to avoid the spread of the virus.

See Kapil Sharma's Instagram story here

The Kapil Sharma Show

Fans of Kapil Sharma are eagerly waiting to see their favourite stars on small screens again. According to media reports, the first guest who will be coming on The Kapil Sharma Show will be Sonu Sood. He is praised for his contribution in getting the daily wagers back to their home during these difficult times. The reports further added that instead of having celebrities promote their projects, The Kapil Sharma Show will now see the host Kapil Sharma interacting with COVID-19 warriors.

Bharti Singh’s new show with Krushna Abhishek

Comedian and actor Krushna Abhishek recently took to his Instagram and shared the glimpses of his new show with Bharti Singh. Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh are members of The Kapil Sharma Show's cast. Their new venture had left fans wondering about their future in The Kapil Sharma Show. However, Kapil Sharma’s recent story suggests that Bharti Singh is still a part of The Kapil Sharma Show.

