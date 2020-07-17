'Anupamaa' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vanraj Asks Anupamaa To Apologise To Kavya

The episode of Anupamaa starts with Samar happily coming home and dancing with Anupamaa. She asks him to stop, but he doesn't listen. In her dream, Vanraj smiles at her and holds her. He feeds her cake and her dream ends there. Samar starts singing happy birthday and gives her a bouquet. While everyone looks at Samar, he asks what happened. He then sees Kavya's name on the cake. Anupama's heart breaks and she runs to the kitchen and starts crying.

Kavya brings her some cake and asks her to eat it. Anupamaa congratulates on her success and tells her she cannot eat the cake because it's for Kavya. Vanraj asks Anupama to eat the cake Kavya is offering her. Kavya gets into an awkward situation and decides to leave. Vanraj follows Kavya and apologises to her. He offers to drop her home but she insists on taking a cab. She tells him he should be with his wife.

Vanraj then goes to drop Kavya home. Vanraj tells Kavya that she should fight with him, but not give him such a cold reaction. At home, Samar wipes Kavya's name from the cake when Anupamaa stops him. She explains how everyone is busy and which is why they forgot her birthday. While Leela and Dolly call out Anupamaa for overreacting, her husband corrects her and supports Anupamaa. To make Anupamaa happy, Samar gets her bangles.

While he tells her it's a cheap gift, Anupama gets emotional and thanks him, assuring him that its precious for her. Samar cooks her a sweet dish and the entire family celebrates her birthday. Meanwhile, Vanraj comes back home furious and asks Anupama if she still wants to celebrate her birthday. He cuts the cake and feeds her, singing a birthday song too. He asks Anupamaa if she's happy by insulting her guests.

He goes to his room angrily and turns off the lights. While Anupamaa's children sit and talk about how she overreacted, Samar explains her importance to them. The next day Anupamaa gets busy with her household chores and Jhilmil tells her not to worry. Just then, Vanraj comes to Anupamaa and asks her to apologise to Kavya on the phone.

