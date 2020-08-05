'Anupamaa' Serial Shooting Location, Story Plot & Latest Updates About The Show

When the trailer of Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa dropped on Star Plus prior to nation-wide lockdown, fans were eagerly waiting for the stunning actor's comeback on the small screen. As with Anupamaa, Rupali is back after a long hiatus of seven years. The show finally aired its first episode on July 13, 2020. And, as per reports, the Star Plus serial has received positive reviews from the audience. To know more about the Anupamaa serial shooting location, the story plot, cast and all other latest updates of the show keep reading ahead.

Anupamaa Serial Shooting Location And Other latest Updates

Television's latest fictional serial which has joined the other already successfully running shows is Anupamaa. This Star Plus show is a remake of a popular Bengali series titled Sreemoyee. Anupamaa serial shooting location is none other than Mumbai's famous Filmcity Studious. The makers of the show are taking care of all the necessary guidelines related to sanitization as per the government protocols.

Post the lockdown, viewers were finally able to watch the first episode of Anupamaa which aired on July 13, 2020, at 10 PM. The show airs on weekdays from Monday to Saturday, at 10 pm. Now, focussing on the story plot of Anupamaa, the show is about a dedicated homemaker who is only busy taking care of her house, husband, and kids. She has no time for herself and irrespective of doing everything possible does not get the respect she deserves in her own household from her family members. On the contrary, she is often humiliated and compared to other successful working women by her husband and kids.

But, instead of all the odds, Anupamaa, the lead protagonist never gives up and keeps on working hard in order to impress her family members. Rupali Ganguly of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai fame is playing the titular role of Anupamaa and is certainly doing a fabulous job. The Band Of Boyz singer and celebrated actor Sudhanshu Pandey is playing the male lead in the serial. His character Vanraj Shah loves his family, but takes pride in being the bread owner and never misses a chance to tell Anupamaa the same.

Apart from these, actor Paras Kalnawat essays the role of Samar Shah in the show, he is Anupamaa's younger son who wishes to become an established dancer one day. Pakhi Shah is playing the role of Vanraj and Anupamaa's daughter. Currently, a sequence is going on in the show about Anupamaa bagging the winner's trophy at a food-competition in her daughter's school-fair. And, as she collects the winner's trophy, her husband Vanraj also congratulates her on-stage which makes her emotional but are these praises fake or real? In order to find out, you need watch Anupamaa today at 10 PM.

