'Anupamaa' Written Update July 14, 2020: Vanraj Asks Anupamaa To Leave Her House

The episode of Anupamaa that aired on July 14, 2020, started with Samar taking Anupamaa’s side, asking Vanraj to take her back in their house. Vanraj on the other hand sternly tells him to leave the house if he wishes to. Samra explains Vanraj that the watch he wears also stops sometimes, despite it having a guarantee. He says that his mother has never stopped in 25 years, and if she stopped for 2 hours today, she did nothing wrong.

'Anupama' written update for July 14, 2020

When Vanraj loses his cool, he almost slaps Samar for talking back. Just then Bapu stops him from doing so. He asks Samar to forgive Anupamaa, but instead, Vanraj says she has broken the rules of his house. Bapu says his wife breaks rules every day but he does not ask her to leave her home.

For a woman, her house and her family is everything. Samar opens the door to get Anupamaa inside. She cries and tells Vanraj that she won’t make a mistake again. Anupamaa’s children hug her when Leela asks her to serve food to everyone. Later, Bapu asks Leela to become a mother-in-law if she cannot be a mother. He tells her that their daughter Dolly also goes to work and parties.

On the other hand, Vanraj is on the phone and looks happy. Anupamaa serves food to everyone and waits for Vanraj to come to dinner. When he doesn’t turn up, she takes his food to his room. She apologises for her mistake again and asks him to eat his dinner. Vanraj tells her about her responsibilities towards the family and asks her to never do it again. He refuses to eat and asks her to take the food back. In the kitchen, Samar asks Anupamaa to eat but she refuses to. He then asks her what she did on her outing. She reveals that she danced.

Samar gets happy when he hears this and asks her to dance with him and the duo dance in the kitchen. The next day, Anupamaa gets ready for a special occasion and tries to remind Vanraj about the day. Vanraj tells her he does not remember the date. Leela asks Anupamaa not to be disheartened if Vanraj does not remember her birthday. Later Vanraj announces that there will be a party in the evening and Anupamaa thinks it’s for her birthday.

