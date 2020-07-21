'Anupamaa' Written Update July 20, 2020: Anupamaa Wins The Food Competition

The episode of Anupamaa starts with Anupamaa getting excited about going to her daughter’s school for the fair. She’s also happy to be a part of the food competition. However, Anupamaa has no clue that her daughter Pakhi has asked Kavya to come on behalf of her mother. On the other hand, Kavya also agrees to this and goes to school with Pakhi. While Anupamaa is worrying about the food competition, Vanraj is supporting Kavya in winning the competition.

On the day of the competition, Anupamaa reaches school with Samar who helps her with the stall. Kavya also reaches school with Pakhi and Vanraj. On the other hand, Anupamaa starts worrying and gets nervous. Samar helps her and tells her that it's her time to shine now. They reach school on time and get surprised to find Anupamaa at the stall.

Kavya gets upset because of this and leaves. Vanraj goes after her. Samar, on the other hand, asks Anupamaa to focus on herself. He tells her that the judges will be coming anytime and she should be ready with the dish. They take a few selfies in the meantime. Anupamaa also surprises Pakhi when she comes to the stall.

When the judges come to Anupamaa’s stall, they praise her for her fusion dish. Anupamaa sings and laughs as she makes her dish’s presentation. The principal praises her and tells her that she hopes Pakhi also becomes like her. The principal also tells her that the judges liked her food, but 75% vote for the competition depends on the children. At the stall, some kids make fun of Pakhi because of her mother’s stall. Pakhi gets upset and tells Samar that if Kavya had put up a stall, she would have won the competition and nobody would have made fun of her. Samar asks her to stop behaving like a child.

Meanwhile, Vanraj apologises to Kavya and tells her he should not have done it. Vanraj tells Kavya that he tried to stop Anupamaa but she did not listen. He asks her to leave if she wants to. Kavya decides to stay. While Anupamaa and Samar gather kids around their stall. The principal sees this and declares Anupamaa Shah as the winner. As she gets on stage to collect her award, she thanks everyone and also invites her family on stage. Pakhi and Vanraj praise her for her efforts. Vanraj further says that he is very proud of her. This makes Anupamaa very happy and she gets emotional.

