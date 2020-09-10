'Anupamaa' Spoiler Alert: Anirudh Spills Beans On Vanraj's Affair, Leaves Anupamaa Shocked

Star Plus' daily soap- Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Kavya feels jealous watching the Shahs enjoy great family time together. She wants to take over Anupamaa's position in the family. In the recent episode, Kavya's husband Anirudh enters Anupamaa's house and spills the beans about the former's affair with Vanraj. Read on for Anupamaa spoiler.

Anupamaa's episode spoiler

In the forthcoming episode, Anirudh loses his cool and decides to reveal Kavya's secret to the Shahs. While Vanraj's family is overjoyed with Paritosh's engagement news, Anirudh bumps into them and informs them about Vanraj having an affair with Kavya. He adds that the duo has been hiding their relationship for years; however, Anupamaa fails to understand him. She lashes out at Anirudh and asks him to not bring his personal problems in their house.

Vanraj's mother Leela also fumes and requests Anirudh to leave the house. Anupamaa tells Anirudh that she has immense faith in her husband as well as on Kavya. She backs Kavya by telling her that society always points fingers towards women. Vanraj is shocked to see the scenario in his house and informs Kavya to leave. After which, the latter calls him up and expresses concern. She also threatens him to not take a wrong move.

Anupamaa and Leela indulge in a conversation and wonder why Anirudh said such things. However, Anupamaa expresses that Vanraj will never hurt her. On the other hand, Kavya and Vanraj exchange the golden words and the latter decides to pretend to be a good husband, to avoid any further doubts.

Also Read | 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sept 10: Prerna To Give Away 50% Shares To Komolika?

On September 9, the makers of the show released a new promo of the show. In the clip, a bruised Kavya enters Vanraj's household and hugs him in front of his family members. Kavya tells Vanraj that she has left her home and from now onwards she will live with him in his house. Everyone, including Anupamaa, Leela, Samar and Paritosh is startled to watch the duo hug.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Vanraj finally supports wife Anupamaa publicly

Anupamaa promo:

Also Read | Annu Kapoor to make comeback on TV after decade; joins Rupali Ganguly starrer 'Anupamaa'

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly on 'Anupamaa's' well-written script: 'I cry every time I read it'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.