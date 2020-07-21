Rupali Ganguly On 'Anupamaa's' Well-written Script: 'I Cry Every Time I Read It'

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in the daily soap- Anupamaa, recently revealed that the story of the show is so well-written that she cries every time she reads the script. In an interaction with an entertainment portal, Rupali Ganguly said that Anupamaa was a once in a lifetime opportunity which she couldn't let go. Moreover, the actor also added that due to the pandemic, after the shoot, she can’t even hug her son.

Talking about how upsetting it is, Rupali Ganguly revealed that she has not hugged or kissed her son for a while now. Ganguly stated that her son questions her about it, which then breaks her heart. However, when she sees Anupamaa, she feels somewhere it is getting compensated. Furthermore, Rupali also asserted that maybe now her son feels that she is not there with him, but when he grows up and watches the show, he will be proud and happy.

Additionally, Rupali Ganguly also spoke about her seven-year sabbatical from the industry. The Sarabhai Vs. Sarabhai actor exclaimed that she had 'mixed feelings' about facing the camera after such a long time. Rupali Ganguly revealed that there was a time when she felt she doesn't know anything anymore. Ganguly stated that only special and blessed people get such an amazing show like Anupamaa as their comeback.

Also Read | Annu Kapoor to make comeback on TV after decade; joins Rupali Ganguly starrer 'Anupamaa'

Also Read | Anupamaa serial cast: List of actors who play different characters on the show

Anupamaa episodes updates

As per the recent episodes, Anupamaa gives it her best to impress children and their families at Pakhi's funfair. Anupamaa not only impresses the crowd but also manages to impress the judges with her scrumptious homemade dishes. Pakhi's school principal then announces Anupamaa as the winner.

Anupamaa's happiness is beyond belief as she bags her first-ever trophy. Even Vanraj praises her on the stage. However, Anupamaa's happiness is aways just for a fraction of second. The moment she reaches home, Pakhi and Vanraj belittle her and also vent out their frustration on her for taking such a drastic step. Meanwhile, Kavya on the other end is infuriated about Anupamaa's triumph. Vanraj loses his cool and decides to make Anupamaa learn a lesson.

Also Read | Rupali Ganguly's upcoming drama series 'Anupamaa' to premiere on July 13; Read details

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update July 16, 2020: Vanraj asks Anupamaa to apologise to Kavya

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.