'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Vanraj Finally Supports Wife Anupamaa Publicly

Rupal Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has created quite a buzz ever since its inception. The show began with showing the story of a devoted housewife who is struggling to find her own identity within the four walls of her house. But now, the plotline has taken a gripping turn with Anupamaa pursuing her career in the cooking industry. While the audiences have never seen her husband Vanraj standing up for her, however, now rumour has it that Vanraj is soon going to support her publicly.

Vanraj stands up for Anupamaa?

Currently, in the show, viewers can see the entire Shah family celebrating the festival of Janmashtami. Anupamaa’s son, Paritosh’s girlfriend Kinjal and her family is also invited to be a part of it. As the show progresses viewers will see Kinjal’s mother creating a ruckus during the celebration. She accuses the Shah family of influencing her daughter and also alleges that they are using Kinjal just to extort money from them.

Kinjal’s mother Rakhi also adds that the Shah family doesn’t require a daughter-in-law instead they need to hire a housekeeper to do their household chores. But when Rakhi questions Anupamaa’s capabilities and education, Vanraj finally stands up for her surprising everyone. This is the first time in the show where Vanraj has been so outspoken about Anupamaa.

He displayed his support saying that his wife might not be a graduate but she at least knows how to respect people, which even educated people forget sometimes. Speaking in her favour will surely create a rift between Vanraj and Kavya, as she never expected him to speak in support of Anupamaa. For the unversed, Vanraj is in an extra-marital affair with Kavya.

While everyone, in the family, is happy for Vanraj, who has finally begun to be less ignorant about his wife. On the other hand, Paritosh is tremendously angry with her mother. He will soon be seen leaving the house blaming Anupamaa. But the incident will sow new seeds of trust between Anupamaa & Vanraj. Produced by Rajan Shahi, Anupamaa airs on Star Plus at 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

