'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' Spoiler Sept 10: Prerna To Give Away 50% Shares To Komolika?

Starring Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Karan Patel and Aamna Sharif in lead roles, Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay is witnessing some high-end drama. In the previous episode, Prerna and Anurag were caught up with puzzled thoughts about their love, whereas, Komolika demanded 50% shares from the former. In the recent episode, Prerna overhears a discussion between Komolika and Nivedita. Read on for Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 10 spoiler.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay Sept 10 spoiler

In the forthcoming episode, Mr Bajaj informs Prerna that she is on the face of one of the most renowned magazines in the city. Mr Bajaj is overjoyed with her victory, whereas Prerna considers it as her biggest achievement. She rushes to the Basu mansion to show the magazine to Anurag and decides to let him down in front of his family.

On the other hand, Anurag and Komolika indulge in an ugly spat. Komolika tries to get the former's attention, but in vain. She vents out all her frustration on her husband, but a reluctant Anurag makes it even sourer when he confesses that he is in love with Prerna. Meanwhile, Anurag reconsiders all his thoughts about winning Prerna back but also decides to plan his moves smartly.

Prerna makes a scintillating entry at the Basu mansion and leaves everyone shocked with her appearance on the magazine cover. Prerna explains Komolika how she officially is the owner of Bajaj city and adds that she is ready to sign on the papers and give away the 50% shares. Komolika is on the seventh cloud after Prerna announces her decision. She thinks she has won her first step towards defeating Prerna.

Nivedita urges Komolika to reconsider her decision about getting Prerna's sign on the papers. The former also ponders what will happen next when Anurag comes to know about it. Prerna, on the other hand, stumbles upon Anurag's family photo with Komolika and loses her cool. She then overhears a discussion between Nivedita and Komolika. Whereas, Anurag and Mr Bajaj lock horns over the Basu City deals. Anurag challenges the latter to take over the land, leaving Mr Bajaj furious.

