'Anupamaa' Spoiler Alert: Anupamaa Counter-questions Vanraj's Claim & Decides To Leave

Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has created tremendous buzz ever since its inception. The daily soap began with showcasing the story of a devoted housewife who is juggling with her family’s responsibilities and struggling to find an identity of her own within the four walls of the house. But now, the plotline has taken a gripping twist with her husband’s infidelity coming out in open. While the audiences, always wanted Anupamaa to learn Vanraj’s truth now, as Bollywood Life reports, Anupamaa will be soon seen leaving her house.

Will Anupamaa quit her family life?

Currently, in the show, viewers were hooked to watch Anupamaa being agitated upon learning Vanraj’s truth. While watching them together, she faints and the entire family was puzzled about what led Anupamaa to reach this stage of distraught. Now, in the new episodes, audiences will see her gaining consciousness again.

While Samar, Paakhi and Paritosh will gather in her room, the matriarch of all will order them all to leave her alone with Vanraj. While discussing the infidelity with her husband, Anupamaa will question Vanraj. However, dodging all the questions thrown at him, Vanraj will be seen reciting a fake tale to justify his actions.

As reported he will first convince Anupamaa that the reason for him cheating was because Kavya was dealing with umpteen problems, which formed a bridge between them. After listening to Vanraj’s justification, Anupamaa will further be astonished to know that her son Paritosh already knew about his affair. The twist doesn’t just end here.

The all-time favourite mother and wife will now be seen counter-questioning all the claims made by Vanraj, disproving his false tale. When Vanraj will ask her to stop digging deep into the matter, Anupamaa will this time stand tall without budging a bit. All the fake apologies will not melt her anymore. Moreover, all the tactics used by Vanraj to taunt her wife will be answered firmly by her.

Vanraj will also try to convince Anupamaa to not leave the house. However, this time although not being an independent woman, she will still keep her self-respect ahead and decline to continue living in the same place where her love and care was misused. She will definitely leave the house, however, while doing so she will refrain from disclosing his truth to the family. Instead, she will ask Vanraj to reveal his truth on his own. Stay tuned for further updates about Anupamaa.

