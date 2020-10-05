'Anupamaa' New Spoiler: Kavya Asks Vanraj To Marry Him On Anupamaa & His 25th Anniversary

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Chakraborty in lead roles, is witnessing some high-end drama as Kavya has decided to marry Vanraj. The makers of the show unveiled a new promo on October 5 that gave a glimpse of how Kavya has decided to get to any lengths to be with Vanraj. While Vanraj tackless his family's emotions, Kavya leaves no stone unturned in messing around with him.

The latest promo shows that the Shahs are all set to celebrate Vanraj-Anupamaa's 25th anniversary. However, the twist in the tale comes to light when Kavya asks him to make her wear the mangalsutra on the same day. She threatens him to marry her on his big day. Kavya is unaware of the fact that Anupamaa's best friend, Devika, has warned Vanraj about his whereabouts.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Spoiler: Vanraj Finally Supports Wife Anupamaa Publicly

Watch the new promo of Anupamaa here

As per the recent episode updates, Vanraj pushes Anupamaa out of his house. In anger, he even curses his marriage. More so, he demeans her and talks about her accent. Vanraj then tells her that he feels ashamed to take her along with him at his corporate parties. Vanraj is vexed over her because she asked Kavya to leave the house. However, it was his mother who instigated Anupamaa to request Kavya to go back to her own house.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' spoiler alert: Anirudh spills beans on Vanraj's affair, leaves Anupamaa shocked

When Vanraj pushes Anupamaa out, she rushes to her best friend, Devika's place. A heart-broken Anupamaa sheds tears and realises that no one values her in that house. Devika explains her to speak up for her rights. More so, she then asks Anupamaa to not let anyone hit her self-esteem.

Soon, Devika meets Vanraj and warns him about the same. Devika also threatens him about his behaviour and lets him know that she will take this to the police. A startled Vanraj pretends to be a good husband. He goes down on his knees and proposes Anupamaa with a ring, leaving Kavya shocked. He is sandwiched between the duo and is unable to make a decision for himself. Kavya also ends up in his dreams as she haunts him to part ways Anupamaa.

Also Read | Anupamaa Serial Cast: List Of Actors Who Play Different Characters On The Show

Also Read | Anupamaa Written Update Sept 12: Rakhi's Increasing Demands Leave Anupamaa Shattered

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.