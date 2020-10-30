Anupamaa Tops The TRP Chart With Raving Numbers, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 Follows

A number of leading shows gained high TRPs this week as they were full of heavy twists and revelations. This week’s TRPs have also been in favour of dramatic shows like Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 and Kumkum Bhagya. Television shows like Anupamaa and Kundali Bhagya also managed to secure top positions on the TRP charts with engaging episodes between October 17 and October 23, 2020. Reality shows like India’s Best Dancer also managed to make a lasting impression this week.

Star Plus leads the TRP chart with Anupamaa

According to the recent data released by BARC, Anupamaa has been leading the TRP chart with its entertaining and consistent content. This Star Plus serial has been in the top five TRP list since quite some time and has successfully taken over the first place this week. It has earned 8664 impressions in the last week, creating a considerable barrier between first and second position.

Kundali Bhagya, starring Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar, continues to remain in top five by securing the second position on the TRP chart with a whopping 7847 impressions. This Indian soap is aired on Zee TV and has a huge fan following amongst the masses.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, which piloted recently, has also been gaining a lot of attention from the audience. The show has made 5673 impressions, leaving behind Kumkum Bhagya, which is at 5501. Saath Nibhaana Saathiya’s comeback was expected to bring in a huge audience and the show hasn’t disappointed in terms of statistics.

Another Star Plus show to make its way in the top five BARC TRP chart is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. This show has received 5327 impressions this week, which makes Star Plus recur thrice in the list. This show replaced the critically acclaimed Parth Samthaan show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. It stars Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma in lead roles.

Have a look at the BARC TRP list here:

Colours TV’s Chhoti Sardaarrni lost its hold in the top five list but continues to receive good reviews from fans. Other shows like The Kapil Sharma Show, Bigg Boss 14, Naagin 5, and Shakti have also reflected good numbers this week.

