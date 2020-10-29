'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's' Devoleena Hails Rupali For Anupamaa: 'Admire You After Tulsi'

On October 27, 2020, actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee took to her Twitter handle and expressed her opinion about Rupali Ganguly’s Anupamaa. She wrote that she 'could not resist' herself anymore and called Anupamaa 'love'. "Everything is so brilliant & perfect", she added. She further wrote that the show 'has created the magic & will create the history for sure.' She then tagged Rupali and went on to reveal that if there's someone after Smriti Irani's character Tulsi whom she admires, then it's Anupamaa.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee praises Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa

Couldnot resist myself anymore... #Anupama is love❤️ Everything is so brilliant & https://t.co/9sUUugN4rb has created the magic & will create the history for sure.. And @TheRupali ji after tulsi @smritiirani if i admire someone that is you #Anupama❤️ @StarPlus — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) October 27, 2020

In response to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s Devoleena’s tweet, Rupali tweeted, “Thank u so much" and called it 'heartwarming compliments' and added that she is 'overwhelmed and humbled'. "Wishing u all the very best for SNS. Much love and God bless. @StarPlus," she wrote. She also dropped hearts and praying emoticons with it.

Thank u so much @Devoleena_23 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Such heartwarming compliments.... especially from a fellow actor like you, overwhelmed and humbled 💖🙏🏻 wishing u all the very best for SNS 👍🏻👍🏻 Much love and God bless 💕 @StarPlus https://t.co/EBXy6oIQb6 — Rupali Ganguli (@TheRupali) October 27, 2020

BARC shows Anupamma as the number 1 daily soap

Earlier, Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly had expressed her happiness about Anupamaa getting the highest TRPs. Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) report of the year saw the show break all records to become the number one rated show. Rupali, in an interview with Pinkvilla, said that she feels overwhelmed and extremely humbled and is grateful for the same. Currently, audiences are hooked to the show as Anupamaa learns about Vanraj's love affair with Kavya. She said that 'great Content, a fabulous team spirit, entertainment, hardwork, dedication, honest portrayal and lovable & relatable characters are the only requirements for a show to run on TV'. She further said that the team has put in a lot of hard work for the show, and added that she is glad as the audiences have responded by loving it.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 based on Star Jalsha's Ke Apon Ke Por

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’s first episode aired on October 19, 2020, replacing Shaheer Sheikh and Rhea Sharma’s Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The show has Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Mohammad Nazim playing pivotal roles. The show had been the most awaited show after the popularity of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya- Season 1. The show is reportedly based on the Bengali series Ke Apon Ke Por on Star Jalsha. Sneha Jain and Harsh Nagar are seen playing the lead roles.

Rupali Ganguly is a television actor who is popular for her roles in daily soaps like Sanjivani (2003), Sarabhai VS Sarabhai (2004), Baa Bahoo Aur Baby (2005), Kahani Ghar Ghar Kii (2005), Parvarrish- Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi (2011). She has also participated in various reality shows such as Zara Nachke Dikha (2008) and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2 (2009). On February 6, 2013, Rupali married Ashwin Verma and has a son who was born on August 25, 2015.

