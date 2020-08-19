Rupali Ganguly Shares BTS Pictures From 'Radha Kaise Na Jale' Performance On 'Anupamaa'

Starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey as the leads, the show Anupamaa has managed to hook the fans with its intriguing storyline. The show has not only managed to impress the audience with its storyline, but the characters on the show are also receiving praises for their performances. On the occasion of Janmashtami, the lead actors of the show entertained the audience with a beautiful dance performance on the song Radha Kaise Na Jale. Check out some of their BTS pictures from the performance.

Rupali Ganguly shares BTS pictures from Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa on the show shared a few BTS pictures from her dance performance. Actor Sudhanshu Pandey posed as Krishna, while Rupali Ganguly posed as Radha. Their outfits were also colour coordinated. Rupali Ganguly draped a navy blue saree and paired it with a yellow blouse.

Rupali draped her saree in a Gujarati style and tied her hair in a sleek low bun. She styled her hair with a flower garland, to make it look more traditional and completed her outfit with glamourous makeup and traditional jewellery. Sudhanshu Pandey, on the other hand, wore a navy blue kurta and matched it with matching pyjamas.

Rupali Ganguly also shared her experience of performing on the Janmashtami special episode. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali Ganguly said that the show Anupamaa is giving her all the opportunities of living her dreams. She said that she has already performed on the songs Matargasti and Hawa Hawai and now she will be performing on Radha Kaise Na Jale.

She said that she has never been trained as a dancer, but her mother is a classical dancer and her brother is a well-known choreographer. She added that since she has a pair of happy feet, whenever she hears music she gets up and starts dancing.

Anupamaa is a new TV show which premiered in July. The daily soap follows the story of a devoted housewife Anupamaa, who loves her family and fulfils all their needs by ignoring her own. When the family members ignore her sacrifices, she decides to live life on her own terms.

