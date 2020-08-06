'Anupamaa' Cast: Anagha Bhosale Of 'Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao' Fame Joins The Show

Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao fame Anagha Bhosale joined Star Plus' show Anupamaa on August 5, 2020. Anagha Bhosale plays the role of Nandini in the show, Samar's (Paras Bhushan Kalnawat) love interest. Paras also took to his Instagram and introduced his new co-star.

Anagha Bhosale joins Anupamaa

As per Anupamaa's recent episode on August 5, Nandini bumps into Samar when the latter heads out for Rakshabandhan shopping. The moment Samar kick-starts a conversation with her, she says "Happy Rakhi", which leaves him stunned. Samar's friend who is eavesdropping the duo's conversation also laughs sarcastically. An exuberant Samar reaches home and informs his mother Anupamaa that he has a crush on Nandini. Moreover, the Shahs are busy celebrating Rakshabandhan.

Paras introduces Anagha Bhosale

On Tuesday, Paras Kalnawat took to his Instagram and shared a picture with his co-star Anagha Bhosale. On sharing the pic, he also penned a lengthy caption. He wrote, "ITS OFFICIAL!!! Here's revealing #Sanan 'Samar ki Nandini from Anupamaa." Paras also expressed what he feels about his jodi with Anagha. He wrote, "Our Jodi is COOL AS ICE and FIERCE AS FIRE."

Meanwhile, actor Nidhi Shah also joined the cast of Anupamaa recently. Nidhi is known for her role in the daily soap titled Jaana Na Dil Se Door, which also stars Vikram Singh Chauhan. Nidhi plays the role of Kinjal, Paritosh's (Aashish Mehrotra) love interest in Anupamaa.

About Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao

Anagha Bhosale plays the role of Shraddha in the daily soap. The show went off air earlier this year in March. Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jaao also stars Seema Biswas, Ankit Raizada, Mohan Joshi, Sheen Dass among others.

Anupamaa episodes updates

As per the recent episode updates, Anupamaa breaks down as she loses her job. She calls her mother and weeps. However, she feels happy after she gets to perform the rituals with Vanraj on Rakshabandhan. The entire family gathers at Vanraj's house and they get busy with the festivities. Kavya, on the other hand, loses her cool when she sees Vanraj performing the pooja with Anupamaa.

