Kundali Bhagya And Anupamaa On Top In TRP Ratings; Kumkum Bhagya Holds Its Previous Spot

Broadcast Audience Research Council discloses TRP ratings of television shows every Thursday. Last week, Kundali Bhagya was in the first position while Kumkum Bhagya was in the fifth position in the TRP charts. Take a look to know about the five television shows that topped the TRP charts this week.

Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar's Kundali Bhagya has gained the top spot in the TRP list yet again. It is evident that the chemistry between Preeta and Karan post marriage is immensely loved by fans. Kundali Bhagya has got 7859 impressions this week. Last week the impression of the show was more than 8000.

Star Plus’ show Anupamaa stands at the second spot in the BARC TRP list. The show was recently released. The show features Rupali Ganguly as well as Sudhanshu Pandey in the prominent roles. The newly launched show had received a positive response from the masses. Anupamaa rating was similar even last week with 6687 impressions. This week the show has 6568 impressions.

Last week, India’s Best Dancer grabbed the fourth spot in the list, however, this week it stands at the third position beating Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The show is judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis. As per the BARC reports, the talents shown on this show seem to be impeccable and hence it's the reason for fans to remain hooked to it during the weekend. The show has got 5960 impressions. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been making headlines after the cast replacements in the show. In the show last week, the Ganesh festival was celebrated. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has a total of 5673 impressions this week.

Sriti Jha and Shabbir Ahluwalia's show Kumkum Bhagya has taken the fifth position in the TRP charts. Kumkum Bhagya rating has evidently shown an increment since last week. The show has 5469 impressions this week. The mystery around the lead character Ranbeer marrying Maya or Prachi is what keeping the fans hooked to the TV screens. According to BARC reports, Star Plus is the most-watched channel this week. Star Utsav and Sony SAB stand on third and fourth position respectively while Zee TV has taken the fifth position in the TRP charts.

