'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 17: Anupamaa Asks Kinjal And Toshu To Take Responsibilities

Anupamaa December 17 episode starts with Vanraj telling Anupamaa that she can do whatever she wants. Baa supports Vanraj and says that he is right in his point as everyone knows that Rakhi will create problems in their life. Baa says that no one can keep Rakhi in a cage. Baa further explains Anupamaa that she has now become a mother-in-law, and now her responsibilities have increased. She continues that now Anupamaa has to handle her son and daughter-in-law together.

Anupamaa written updates

She informs Anupamaa that from today, Kinjal has more rights on Toshu than her and she has to adjust herself accordingly. Baa, finally says that mother-in-law can love their daughter-in-law like a mother, but will always be her mother-in-law. In her room, Kinjal cries saying that she hurt everyone in both families. Anupamaa tells Kinjal and her son Toshu that they are not kids anymore and explains to them that if a fight is with themselves, then they should win but if the fight is with the family, they should always lose. She asks them to take all the responsibilities of son and daughter-in-law and gain everyone’s trust back.

On the other hand, Baa worries that Kinjal’s mother Rakhi will create trouble in their life. Rakhi thinks that Anupamaa should be prepared to face her attacker. Next morning, Anupamaa prepares a sweet dish, when Kinjal enters the kitchen and asks what is she doing. Anupamaa tells Kinjal she wants her to focus on her work and studies so that she can work for big companies. Kinjal says that she never knew that Anupamaa was so cool.

In the next scene, Kinjal finishes preparing Halwa and serves it in a bowl. Anupamaa asks Kinjal to serve the Halwa to God and then to the family members. After serving God, Kinjal offers Baa the Halwa. In return, Baa taunts her saying that Rakhi threw chillies on them and now her daughter is serving Halwa.

Precap: Anupamaa tells Kinjal to apologise to Baa and let her and Bapuji console her, she should be apologizing to someone else first. Vanraj tells Kavya that Toshu and Kinjal think everything is fine now but Rakhi will definitely break their marriage. Anupamaa takes Kinjal to Rakhi’s home when Pramod greets them in but Rakhi stops them.

