'Anupamaa' Written Update December 14: Vanraj And Kavya Shocked To See Anirudh

Anupamaa is an Indian daily soap revolves around the life of character Anupamaa who is a selfless mother, housewife and a daughter-in-law who doesn’t get the same love from her family. Anupama December 14 episode begins with Baa asking Anu whether she wanted to work to which she responded positively. Baa asked this as they should increase their income instead of cutting down the expenses. Have a look at Anupamaa written update December 14 and see what happened next.

'Anupamaa' written update December 14

Samar discusses his problem with Nandini

Devika then sends a voice message to her sister and states the reason behind Anu coming to school and assures that she will not repeat her mistake. Meanwhile, Nandini asks Samar to open up about his problems like a friend and should avoid bothering Anu as she already has several problems. Samar then responds by stating that he has two problems, one of which is job. Nandini then tells him how she already spoke to someone about him getting a job. Samar gets amazed to hear this and then talks about his other problem stating how Rakhi aunty broke Kinjal and Toshu’s alliance and he is unable to handle it and takes out his frustration on mother. He also said how he is unable to meet or speak to Kinjal. Nandini then asks Samar to not leave Toshu alone as he feels lonely and to keep him busy in any argument or dance as he could harm himself. Kavya feels that Vanraj might be thinking about what Anupamaa would have cooked for her and then makes khichdi for him.

Anirudh enters the house

Vanraj and Kavya are shocked to see Anirudh in the house. Meanwhile, Toshu becomes angry at Anupamaa and states how Vanraj is responsible for his separation with Kinjal. Samar then argues with Toshu and Anupamaa goes to Rakhi and says that she should handle Toshu’s issue. Meanwhile, Vanraj asks Kavya to throw Anirudh out of the house to which he responds that whenever he is in the city, he stays in this house. And then with all the arguments, Vanraj leaves the house and Kavya gets angry at Anirudh.

Anirudh manipulates Kavya

As Vanraj reaches his house, he doesn't tell anyone about his fight with Kavya instead states that he is there for Toshu. He doesn’t answer any calls from Kavya and feels good to be back home. Later, Anirudh tries to manipulate Kavya. He bets Kavya that Vanraj went back to Anupamaa’s house.

