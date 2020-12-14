'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 12: Toshu Gets Panic Attack As Rakhi Humiliates His Family

Anupamaa’s December 12 episode starts with Rakhi opening her car door in front of Anupamaa. When Baa sees her and she taunts Rakhi that she doesn’t want to show free drama as everyone has a TV cable in their society. Rakhi enters their house and tells Baa that she came there to create a drama and that there should be few spectators to create some. Rakhi summons Bapuji, Samar, Toshu and Pakhi. Rakhi says that this is a shameless family and that she assumes that they will soon disown Vanraj after whatever he did. But they seem to have forgiven him and are inviting Vanraj for a birthday party in their house.

Anupamaa December 12 Written Update

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update For November 24, 2020: Aupamaa Learns About Vanraj's Affair

Rakhi said that she understands why they did not disown Vanraj as he earns money and the Shah family needs money to manage their expenses. The family will always forgive Vanraj even if he commits any serious crime. Rakhi goes on to say that Anupamaa can accept Vanraj’s affair and will always forgive him for his money. Not responding to her blames, Anupamaa further taunts Rakhi and asks her why she came. Rakhi then goes to Toshu and removes his engagement ring with her daughter. Rakhi warns the Shah family that they should not meet Kinjal or she will file a police complaint against them.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update Nov 27: Vanraj Shamelessly Blames Anupamaa For His Mistakes

When Rakhi leaves, Kinjal meets Rakhi outside Anupamaa’s house and asks her why she met Anupamaa and the Shah family. Rakhi pulls Kinjal to sit in the car and warns Kinjal not to go to their house or else Anupamaa will be suffering for Kinjal’s mistake. In the next scene inside the house, Toshu gets a panic attack thinking about what Rakhi said and that Kinjal will be going to the US. Seeing him in this state, Baa gets scared and asks Anupamaa to call Vanraj and inform him.

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 8, 2020: Vanraj And Pakhi Shop For Her Birthday

Anupamaa calls Vanraj and further informs him that Toshu got a panic attack because of Rakhi. Vanraj gets furious and then Kavya tells Vanraj that whatever happened is for good. Vanraj asks Kavya to stay away from his family matters. In the later scene, Anupamaa asks Bapuji if she can work. Baa overhears Anupamaa’c conversation and gets angry.

Image Source: A still from Anupamaa

Also read: 'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 7, 2020: Kavya Yells At Baa, Anupamaa Warns Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.