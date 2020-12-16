'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 15: Toshu & Kinjal Go Missing; Rakhi Accuses Anupamaa

Anupamaa’s December 16 episode starts with Vanraj who feels relaxed after having proper food. Later, Anupamaa meets Vanraj and asks him to keep his lies aside before entering their house. Anupamaa adds that she is not aware of his plan and doesn’t know why he came this time in their house. Before Vanraj could say anything, Toshu walks in. Vanraj says he wants to talk to Toshu, and Anupamaa leaves the room to give them space.

Vanraj and Toshu talk about Rakhi

Vanraj tells Toshu that he knows that Rakhi is quite an arrogant woman and he is also aware that from the beginning of this alliance that she isn’t happy. Vanraj asks Toshu to have faith in him as he knows how to tackle Rakhi. In response, Toshu asks how he can trust a man who left his family for another woman. Toshu accuses Vanraj that the situation is a result of his illegitimate relationship with Kavya. Vanraj yells at Toshu. However, he leaves after saying that his mother (Anupamaa) is trying to fix everything and he trusts her.

Toshu wants to meet Kinjal

A furious Toshu runs outside the house while Samar and Nandini watch him. Meanwhile, Anupamaa tells Vanraj that it isn’t the right time to talk to Toshu and that they will console him later. On the other hand, Toshu tells Samar and Nandini that he wants to meet Kinjal right away. Samar and Nandini suggest that Rakhi will not agree to let Kinjal out at this time. Toshu leaves the place after saying that he will manage on his own.

Rakhi accuses Anupamaa

Next morning, angry Rakhi calls Anupamaa and asks about Kinjal's whereabouts. Rakhi further warns that if she doesn’t get her Kinjal back, then she will send the Shah family to jail. Anupamaa later learns that Toshu is also missing from the previous night. She asks Samar to call Vanraj and inform him about Toshu. As soon as Vanraj reaches there, he starts arguing with Anupamaa while blaming her for being a careless mother.

Anupamaa calms him down and says that they will argue later, before that they have to find Toshu and Kinjal. Then Anupamaa suggests that they need to file a police complaint so that they can get help to find Toshu and Kinjal. However, Rakhi comes to them with the police. Rakhi tells the inspector to arrest Anupamaa as she has helped Kinjal and Toshu to flee.

