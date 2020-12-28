'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 26: Rakhi Creates A Rift Between Kinjal And Toshu

Anupamaa December 26 episode starts with Kinjal and Toshu shaking a leg on Janam Janam song. The Shah family cheers for the couple when Toshu kneels down to make Kinjal wear a ring. Anupamaa stands there with teary eyes. Rakhi thinks she doesn’t understand why Kinjal is getting married in this third class family. Meanwhile, Kavya receives Anupamaa’s dance video.

Samar is about to announce something when Rakhi interrupts him and says that Kinjal’s grand wedding was her dream but is now left incomplete because of Kinjal herself. She continues that tomorrow she might forget to gift Kinjal and Toshu. She gifts a Norway holiday package for the couple’s honeymoon.

Rakhi further tells everyone that even though the wedding is not grand, their honeymoon should be. She says that she is sending Kinjal and Toshu on a Norway trip for 15 days. Vanraj tells Rakhi to control her tongue, Rakhi responds to him by taunting him that if one can have an extra-marital affair then why she can’t talk about a honeymoon.

Anupamaa interrupts Vanraj when he is about to reply. Rakhi further says that she knows the Shah family cannot even afford to send Kinjal and Toshu to Goa for honeymoon. She continues that for Toshu, Kinjal went on international trips many times but for him, it will be first. Kinjal asks Rakhi to go home if she came here to do drama. Anupamaa tells Kinjal that if she doesn’t like the gift, she can return it.

Kinjal tells Rakhi that because of their exams, the couple cannot go on a honeymoon. Vanraj asks the Shah family to continue the function as Kinjal decided. Rakhi tells Anupamaa influenced Kinjal and that she will now make Toshu her next pawn. The function continues as the family grooves to the tunes of Ladaki Aankh Maare. When Anupamaa bumps into Vanraj, Rakhi takes the snap.

In the later scene, Rakhi tries to instigate Toshu and tells him that she just wanted to see him and Kinjal happy but she is always painted wrong. Anupamaa stands shocked listening to the conversation. Kinjal interrupts and tells Toshu that Rakhi is doing drama. She tells Anupamaa that in no seconds Rakhi created a rift between her and Toshu. Anupamaa urges Rakhi not to snatch Kinjal and Toshu’s happiness in order to avenge her.

Vanraj asks Anupamaa what Rakhi is up to. Rakhi overhears their talk. Someone sneaks into Kavya’s house. She makes a video call and asks about the function. Vanraj sees someone’s shadow and asks if someone is present at home. Kavya says no and hangs up the call.

