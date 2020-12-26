'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 25: Shah Family Begin With The Pre Wedding Rituals

In Anupamaa December 25 episode, the Shah family gets busy with the dance practice for the sangeet. Baa thinks that the tattoo artist has arrived and she asks Devika about the same. Bapuji asks Anu if she is feeling uncomfortable but she mentions that a mother has to adjust for her children. Vanraj enters the house and asks Anu to not create any scene while he is around during the wedding ceremony. Read further to know what happened in Anupamaa's latest episode.

Also Read | Anupamaa Written Update December 22: Rakhi Decides To Plan A Grand Wedding

Anupamaa written update for December 25

The Shah Family starts practising for Sangeet

The entire Shah family start their preparations for the Sangeet ceremony of Toshu and Kinjal. Baa watches a tattoo artist visiting the house and tells Devika to check. Devika jokes and tells Baa that she is the Tattoo mausi from the groom's side. The girls take the bride's side while the boys in the house take the groom's side and they all decide to compete with each other at the Sangeet. Pakhi mentions that the boys might win the challenge as Vanraj papa is coming to stay with them for 2 days and he will be on their side.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 24: Rakhi Makes Paritosh The MD Of Her Company

Bapuji looks at Anu and realises her pain and how uncomfortable she is. He tells her what she is doing for her son is very difficult and says that he will always be by her side. Anu tells him that a mother has to do all this for his son and this is nothing great. On the other hand, Toshu and Kinjal enter the house looking upset. Anu tells them that they should be smiling to create happy memories at the wedding. Devika and Samar drag the couple and Anu for dancing with the. Anu asks God to bless her family with happiness and to keep them happy the way they are now.

Vanraj enters the house

In the evening, while Anu is leaving the house to do some chores, she clashes into Vanraj. He mentions that Baa told him that Anu doesn't like him being around the family and asks her to not create any scene amidst the rituals. Anu adds that she wouldn't fall down to his level to create a mess. Vanraj fumes with anger and tells her that he is staying calm because of Baa and the wedding. Anu tells him that she is also bearing him only for the short span.

Meanwhile, Kavya reminisces how Vanraj told her that it isn't possible to bring the father's girlfriend to the wedding. She also thinks about Anu's taunts and performs black magic. On the other hand, in the Shah family, everyone wishes Toshu and Kinjal during their pre-wedding rituals. Baa blesses Kinjal while Kinjal tells her that before when she visited the house she always felt like it was Toshu's house. However, she mentions that now she feels like home with the Shah family.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update December 16, 2020: Anupama Welcomes Home Newlywed Toshu & Kinjal

Pre-wedding rituals begin

The pre-wedding rituals begin at the Shah house. Anu feeds Toshu and Kinjal some sweets. Baa on the other hands asks where the bride's family is. She also mentions that she does not think the bride's family will be present. Rakhi makes an appearance and enters the house with her heels on. She purposefully stamps on Anu's foot and hurts her. When baa asks her to remove the heels she throws them away from a distance and baa gets upset. Rakhi asks if Choti maa has arrived and mentions how its wrong to call her the father's girlfriend. Baa gets agitated and slaps Rakhi and tells her that if she misbehaves she will always hear the sound of the slap behind her ears. It seems like Baa was just daydreaming but she tells Bapuji that she wishes that he dream should come true someday.

Samar says that the family should begin with the sangeet ceremony. Rakhi agrees and tells them that she would love to make her in-laws dance to her tunes. Pakhi says that she and Nandini will perform first but Samar adds that boys will. Kinjal says that she wants maa to perform first and Baa taunts Rakhi that unlike her, her daughter became mature in just 2 days. Rakhi insists Anu and Toshu perform first. Anu performs gracefully on Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She drags Kinjal and Rakhi and asks them to join her. The family is seen enjoying the sangeet ceremony. Rakhi in her mind thinks that the family should enjoy as much as they can because she will soon be ruining their lives.

Also Read | 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 21: Vanraj's Nightmare Becomes A Reality; Anupamaa Gets Job

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.