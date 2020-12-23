Anupamaa Written Update December 22: Rakhi Decides To Plan A Grand Wedding

Anupamaa's December 22 episode begins with Anu informing Baa and Bapuji about her job as a teacher and states that she will need to join from the first day of the next month. Bapuji happily blesses her while Baa somehow discourages her by asking how long will her job stay and how will she manage the household work with her job. On hearing this, Kinjal gets into an argument with Baa and asks her not to discourage her mother. Read further ahead for Anupamaa Written Update December 22.

Nandini asks Samar to patch up with Vanraj

Anu assures Baa and everyone that she will manage everything. Later, Baa tells Anu that Rakhi will be arriving to discuss Kinjal and Paritosh’s wedding to which she says not to worry about anything. Then, Samar meets Nandini and informs her about Anu getting a job. She then asks him to mend his relationship with Vanraj but he refuses to even listen to her.

Kavya & Vanraj meet their new boss

Meanwhile, Kinjal helps Anu in the kitchen and on seeing this, Pakhi feels jealous and tells Anu that she will go to Vanraj’s house today. Anu then asks her to come by evening as there is no place to stay at Vanraj’s house and worries about how Kavya will react to this. On the other hand, Vanraj and Kavya talk to their new boss where Vanraj asks him about the job notice he received to which his boss tells him to improve his worth and gives him a month to do it.

Kavya asks Vanraj not to spend on the wedding

While Anu talks to Devika about managing the wedding expenses, Kinjal overhears it and decides to talk to Paritosh about it. Meanwhile, Anu spots Baa writing something since morning and when she asks her, Baa refuses to tell anything. On the other hand, Kavya tries to convince Vanraj that he should not invest in Paritosh and Kinjal’s wedding but he doesn't listen to her.

Rakhi and Pramod arrive late to Shah House

As the family is waiting for Rakhi to arrive, she enters and apologises for being late. Then Bapuji asks Anu to join them as her presence is important to which Vanraj remembers the days when Anu used to work as a maid and never joined such gatherings. Rakhi states that she wants a grand wedding celebration and forces everyone that she will take care of all the expenses. Then, Baa frowns at her asking whether she thinks they are poor. Anu then intervenes and asks her if they could all work together.

