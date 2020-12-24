'Anupamaa' Written Update For December 24: Rakhi Makes Paritosh The MD Of Her Company

Anupamaa is a popular Hindi television show that revolves around the life of a devoted housewife, a mother and a daughter-in-law who avoids taking care of herself in order to fulfil all the wishes of her family and still doesn’t receive any affection from them. And when she realises it, she gears up to live her life on her own terms. Take a look at Anupamaa written update on December 24 and see what happened after the family gathered to plan Kinjal and Paritosh’s wedding.

Anupamaa Written Update December 24

Anupamaa asks for Kinjal’s opinion on the wedding

Anupamaa December 24 episode begins with a scene where Anu asks Baa and Bapuji to ask how Kinjal wants her wedding to be. Then, even Rakhi insists that Kinjal share her wish. She then states that she always wanted a lavish wedding with pre-wedding shoots but now she has realised that the togetherness of family is much more important than having a grand wedding celebration. She adds that now she just wants a simple wedding, to which Paritosh and Pramod also agree. Later, Rakhi tells Anu that she has turned her against her daughter but she will soon win her back.

Baa asks Vanraj to stay for the wedding

When Baa insists Vanraj to stay back, he refuses and says that he needs to go back but when she asks him to come for at least a few days for the wedding, he agrees. Baa then asks Anu if she will feel awkward if Vanraj comes and stays with them for a few days. She then replies that she will only be a mother and a daughter-in-law at the wedding and not a wife. Later, Anu feels confused as to why Vanraj keeps coming to their house after deciding to leave the house forever.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 18: Anupamaa And Kinjal Pay A Visit To Rakhi

Baa gets Anupamaa’s wedding dress for Kinjal

Further, Baa brings Anu’s wedding dress for Kinjal but she refuses to give it to Kinjal as the dress has some bad memories attached to it. Later, Vanraj goes to Kavya and tells her how Kinjal and Baa shocked Rakhi and states that both of them will have to stay at the Shah house.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 19: Rakhi Reveals Her Evil Plan To Destroy Kinjal's Marriage

Rakhi makes Paritosh the MD of her company

When Rakhi makes Paritosh the MD of her company, Bapuji, Baa and Kinjal do not like her decision while Paritosh feels bad about it. Then, Anu asks Kinjal to calm down as she will talk to Rakhi about it. Meanwhile, Vanraj refuses to take Kavya to the Shah house and gets angry with her. Anu later calls Rakhi to invite her for sangeet and Mehendi ceremonies.

Also Read 'Anupamaa' Written Update Dec 22: Vanraj's Nightmare Becomes A Reality; Anupamaa Gets Job

Also Read Anupamaa Written Update December 22: Rakhi Decides To Plan A Grand Wedding

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.